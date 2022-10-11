THE MOST DELICIOUS SOUP MVP

The weather is stubborn this year. I know there are reasons for this, and it’s stubbornness has manifested in wildly divergent ways, but here in the Pacific Northwest, the last two weeks have felt like waking up in a smoldering cigarette. That’s starting to change, just like the leaves that are burning bright out my window, and I had to turn on the heat earlier this week, I’ve been getting endless ads for boots and corduroy pants, which can only mean one thing: IT’S SOUP SEASON.

Now, if you’ve been a subscriber for awhile, you might be thinking WAIT, WE ALREADY COLLECTED ALL THE GOOD SOUPS. This is false. First off, there are a lot more of you now. Second off, do you think that every person has just *one* soup to share? Like, that Chickpea Stew with Orzo and Mustard Greens is my current MVP (the rosemary just MAKES it) but do you think it’s the only one in rotation? That I don’t have an entire Varsity *and* JV Team of soups? That I don’t have soups flowing out of my back pocket?

For organizational ease, let’s try and format your Varsity and JV Team suggestions something like this:

[SOUP NAME]:

[Reason why it rules, and any specific occasions it befits, like “SOUP DAY WHEN YOU REALLY CAN’T DO MUCH” or “SOUP DAY FOR PICKY CHILDREN SOUPERS” or “COMPLICATED SOUP ALL DAY SOUP”]

[Where you can find it, or if it’s more of a slapdash affair, like some of my most beloved soups, the general ingredients/order of operations]