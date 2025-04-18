I am feeling fucking bleak about the state of everything. If you’ve kept a distance from the day-to-day developments here in the U.S., I understand, but I also encourage you to read or listen to Ezra Klein’s latest, “The Emergency is Here,” for a concise and explicit understanding of what is happening right now — and the very real threat to all of our rights and safety.

If you’re a visual person, you can watch below.

If you’d like to hear it in audio, it’s here.

And if you’d like to read a transcript, that’s here.

When someone asks “is this the eve of 1973 in Chile” (as Ezra does, later in episode) and experts say yes, we must, we must, pay attention. When legal experts say that the only thing that can stop Trump is congressional intercession — we must continue to figure out how to pitch a fucking fit to our elected officials who refuse to.

The Constitutional Crisis is here. The Emergency is here. The danger is here — and it has been here for millions of Americans, particularly trans Americans and Americans without citizenship, for much longer than the escalation of the last two weeks.

I don’t mean to be alarmist, but the alarm is ringing. When an email goes out to your partner’s workplace about very explicit precautions to take as a journalist when leaving and re-entering the country — particularly as someone who’s been critical of the administration — the alarm is ringing. When a citizen of the United States is sent to an ICE detention center, the alarm is ringing. When the president shrugs off the demand of the Supreme Court to return a man who was unlawfully deported to a death prison in El Salvador, the alarm is ringing. When the Health and Human Services secretary claims that autistic people will never pay taxes, hold a job, go on a date, or write a poem — the alarm is ringing. When the administration is strong-arming private institutions into adhering to their ideology around freedom of speech and trans rights — the alarm is fucking ringing.

So what are we doing to protect ourselves, the people we love, and the people in our communities — people we may or may not know, but whose lives and livelihoods matter?

I want to be very clear that this is not intended to be a space where people make other people feel bad about what they have or have not done. Instead, t’s a space where we can talk constructively about what we are doing, in the hopes that we can do more of it. To that end, I’d really like to keep suggestions as actionable as possible — “giving more of a shit” is not the solution here; offering means to give more of a shit is.

And if you have suggestions of how you’re preparing to protect you & yours — I hope this is an opportunity to also consider ways that we should all be preparing to protect others at the same time.

And yes, I am paywalling this thread. It's not an ultimate means of protection by any means, but it does limit the ways this will circulate.