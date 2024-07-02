Shuffleboard at Scott's Family Resort in Deposit, NY c. 1977 (via Getty)

I strongly dislike holidays pegged to a specific date. When they float around, they cause chaos. Take this week in the U.S.: July 4th lands on a Thursday. It’s a national holiday, so most (but certainly not all) people have it off. But the the celebration itself is at night, and if you live in a place with an abundance of fireworks, like I do, it’s very difficult to fall asleep until at least midnight. So do you take Friday off too? Or did you take off Wednesday, so that you could travel somewhere to hang out Thursday? Every year the logistics are different! I dislike it!!!

On that note, I believe that holidays that involve extended celebration should either abut a weekend or be two days. I believe that anyone who has to work on a holiday should be paid double. I believe corn on the cob should be put on the grill in the husk. And I believe that fireworks are so fun to shoot off and also should be totally banned.

We have friends coming up to the island and I’m going to do my best to lean into doing nothing starting Wednesday afternoon, which means you won’t get another newsletter until Sunday. Even if you’re not in a place that has this weird work week, maybe you’re feeling listless and distractible and want to voice some STRONG OPINIONS with RELATIVELY LOW STAKES about vacation and holidays in general.

You can talk about food, about summer holidays, about winter holidays, about working on holidays, about the best holiday and the worst holiday and what time is the best time to go swimming and how cold is too cold to jump into a body of water. You can talk about the best vacation shorts, the best vacation beverage, the best vacation road trip music, the best vacation road trip vehicle, the optimal amount of time to spend with a group of friends or your relatives, truly the list of things you can have strong opinions about is pretty endless…..just don’t be absolute butts to one another in this low stakes forum.