Sunday Links, We've Got Links

No usual Sunday newsletter this week: I’m working on a slightly tricky piece that’s asking for more time — and I’m spending the weekend showing up for a friend. So here’s a robust Things I Read / Consumed and Loved, and I hope you spend some time this weekend showing up for someone or even just showing up for yourself.

If you like Kasey Musgraves, The Highwomen, Miranda Lambert, Bonnie Raitt, the soundtrack to the latest Star is Born — try on the latest Natalie Hemby album, which rules

I have now cooked four winners from Weekday Vegetarians which means it gets a strong endorse

I loved the Friday Subscriber thread on “What is your relationship with being alone?” very very much

If you thought Only Murders in the Building — Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez sending up true crime podcasts, now on Hulu — sounds weird or gimmicky you are wrong, it is great

I have also been cooking my way through the 300 soups on the FALL SOUP EXTRAVAGANZA subscriber thread and this Lablabi (Tunisian Bean Stew) was fantastic

Oscar Isaac talking about The Body Keeps the Score okay yes

The modernist post offices of Michigan: “In many cases they were the town’s first purpose-built post office, and often its first and only building in a modernist style.”

Is it basic to follow Poetry is Not a Luxury? Who cares. Read Good Bones.

If you feel like you are struggling to figure out what to wear in public and it’s keeping you from saying yes to things you want to say yes to — I collected a whole long crowdsourced list of things that are making people feel good in public. Click on ‘Shop for Public,’ down in the left hand corner, in my saved IG stories.

Something we talk a lot about in the Culture Study Discord right now: “It’s Time to Uncouple Care Work from Romantic Love.”

Oh are you looking for holiday presents now because the supply chain is fucked? Good, I will recommend the American Girls Pod merch store for a specific demo of gift recipient in your life. Other small things I love: these upcycled mittens, these beautiful mugs, and, as always, my friend Irene’s exquisite jewelry.

On the trope of the ‘angry mama’

Maybe a lyrical novel about medieval nuns is not for you but Lauren Groff’s latest was very much for me