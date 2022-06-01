That's a Stress Response
All the ways your body is (still) reactions to the pandemic
Over the next four months, I researched and Twitter-queried re: the best water softeners. I started regularly using hair masks. I tried to be more gentle with my hair. I got a new hair stylist, one who helped figure out a cut that make the grow-in/grow-out from that hair loss look more natural.
And you know what? My hair does feel better. But I was looking in the mirror the other day, and I realized that the big patch of hair that I’d lost at the crown of my head — it had grown to about four inches, maybe five. And it suddenly hit me: I’d probably started losing that hair right around November 2020. The loss had continued over the next several months, probably right up to around the point when I got vaccinated in April 2021.
It’s hard to remember all of the mini-seasons of this pandemic, but I remember that one as amongst the most brutal. Socializing had largely stopped as the weather had begun to change. The lead-up to the election was indescribably tense. I was barely sleeping. I was trying to finish up publicity for one book and deep in the researching and writing on a second. Then the election was contested. Then there was a brief exhalation of a declared victory. Then there was an attempted coup. And through it all: childcare that was non-existent or wholly unpredictable, the pulsing threat of a virus that was killing thousands of people a day, a vaccine still months in the future.
I recite all of this not to be dramatic, but to remind ourselves that we lived through it. We compartmentalized the stress and ongoing trauma, flattening it into something survivable, but we nonetheless ate it for breakfast, and lunch, and dinner. We swam in that stress. We slept in it. We swallowed it in gulps. We lived through it, and we told ourselves stories of resilience, because what other choice did we have.
Hair loss […] can be temporary or permanent, and it has many causes—heredity, chronic illness, nutritional deficiency, daily too-tight ponytails. But one type of loss is responsible for the pandemic hair-loss spike: telogen effluvium. TE, as it’s often called, is sudden and can be dramatic. It’s caused by the ordinary traumas of human existence in all of their hideous variety. Any kind of intense physical or emotional stress can push as much as 70 percent of your hair into the “telogen” phase of its growth cycle, which halts those strands’ growth and disconnects them from their blood supply in order to conserve resources for more essential bodily processes. That, in time, knocks them straight off your head.
And so, instead of acknowledging — then or until recently — the effects of that structural stress, and connecting it to my hair loss, I did what so many of us learn to do: 1) conceive of it as a personal failing and 2) conceive of it as a personal failing remedied through consumerism.
I’ll admit: these deep-conditioning hair masks are awesome; I might never go back to plain old conditioner. But the frenzy of solution-finding blinded me to the root cause — which, in turn, makes me all the likelier to plow through future stress without considering the very real physical or mental ramifications. For myself, sure. But also for all of us: as a society, as a group of people reliant on one another, as people who cannot survive this life alone.
On Instagram
Just to start:
Persistent, debilitating neck pain
Jaw clenching, tight pelvic muscles causing vaginismus
Full body hives
IBS and new food sensitivities
Unrelenting psoriasis
Stress diarrhea
New and now chronic insomnia
Shingles (x1000)
Persistent mouth ulcers
Brain fog (without having Covid)
TMJ so bad “I can hear my heart beating in my left ear constantly”
A type of rash (“pityriasis rosea”) that has no cure and has been around for 3 months
Inexplicable full body pain
Blister in the back of the eye
Constant jaw clenching + cracked teeth (x 1000)
Nausea and total lack of appetite
Going gray over the course of six months at age 33
Eating disorders returning with a vengeance
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Enduring bad breath
Peri-oral dermatitis
Eye-twitching
Usually stable menstrual cycles becoming incredibly unstable
Inflamed misophonia (whew this is me too)
Heart palpitations diagnosed as delayed stress response
Persistent heartburn
Extended migraines requiring hospitalization
Cyst-like welts
Extreme joint soreness as the result of clutching hands during sleep
High blood pressure after decades of normal readings
Intense aggravation of chronic diseases
Adult acne
Unexplained weight gain and raised cholesterol when diet and exercise are consistent
Anxiety attacks
Long-term, unshakeable exhaustion
Full body soreness after collective trauma events
And some longer testimonies:
“I turned 40 during the pandemic. I convinced myself that so many of my issues were just ‘getting old.’ I’d never experienced heartburn before. Weight gain and fatigue I couldn’t shake. Gastrointestinal sensitives I attributed to foods you just can’t eat in middle age. Hair loss. Now I think…maybe it was homeschooling middle schoolers, company downsizing, job searching, toxic boss, FIL dying, husband’s bout with severe and long-term Covid, my conservative state refusing to take Covid seriously, isolation….”
“I would randomly wake up with a swollen eye, knee, or finger, until one day I woke up with a swollen throat and had to go to the emergency doctor. Just stress, apparently. But it’s the back burner, daily, doesn’t register stress. The pre-existing conditions in kids, no masking in schools, delayed 0-4 vaxx, mandatory back to the office, no family nearby stress.”
“It’s also worth nothing that those of us with chronic inflammatory illnesses (like Crohn’s) — who are told the best path to remission is medication + significant reduction of stress — are deeply unmoored from our bodies. What is more stressful: avoiding news & feeling of guilt over inaction, and the fear of not keeping up with the newest dangers, OR engaging with the news, horror upon horror, which has an immediate impact on our bodies? In my Women’s with Crohn’s group, we are all a mess with no sign of being able to get a handle on stress every again.”
“I’ve seen intense inflammation in previously controlled chronic infections (adult acne, folliculitis, underarm fungal discoloration). And a weight gain of 25 pounds that has resulted in high cholesterol for the first time. I’m working to accept and celebrate my new body but what gets me is that my lifestyle didn’t change that much (already worked from home, already ordered takeout, already had a sweet tooth). I’ve been more active in the pandemic by being outside. I think my body went into survival stress mode and started pumping out cortisol and has never stopped. I have not had Covid. I’m 35.”
“Teacher here. The responses made me think about how last Friday I hit a wall and overnight was very ill, fever and aches, touchy stomach, and I genuinely think I was sick from the week and not a virus. I think the news made me sick.”
None of that means that stress and trauma aren’t related to, aggravating, or even the primary cause of many of these conditions. (Many people told me that their doctors had explicitly told them that what they were experiencing was a stress response). And it also doesn’t mean that just because these conditions are related in some way to stress that they shouldn’t be taken seriously by health care professionals.
We’re bad at talking about this stuff because a lot of the causes are intertwined and intersectional: a combination of ailment/condition itself + lack of access to proper treatment of ailment/condition because of one’s identity, or location, or body size, or class. We’re also bad at talking about this stuff because we often take our cues from established medicine, and established medicine is still incredibly patriarchal, and geared towards straight cis-gendered thin people, and racist as hell.
And yet: our bodies, as one woman put it to me, are amazing. They are trying so hard to protect us, even when their responses don’t immediately make sense. It’s our structures — the units of community and family and care that are supposed to catch us — that are fundamentally unwell.
Recovery, stability, health — I know those terms mean different things to different people, in different bodies, with different situations. But on a societal scale, I also know this: we recover together — or not at all.
