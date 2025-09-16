It’s been so long since we’ve had a straight up WHAT ARE YOU READING thread and I know we are **ready**. It took me so long to finish Susan Choi’s Flashlight, but that’s only because I was reading in 30 minute gulps every night after long days (reading, writing, being outside, falling asleep before 9:45 because that rules). It’s exquisite and everything I hoped for after the mind fuck of Trust Exercise — but I’m also thrilled to dive into this giant stack of books I’ve accumulated over the last month.

First up: The Hounding by Kenobe Purvis, a debut novel about a “season of strangeness” in 1700s Oxfordshire, featuring five orphaned sisters and a bunch of wild shit. I can’t wait.

But what are YOU reading? What’s absorbed you, what did you set aside, what do you want more of (we’re always ready to give recs here). Remember to follow the Culture Study style of ALL CAPS for ALL BOOK TITLES (it makes it easier to scan the comments) and as always, this is a private, subscriber-only space; don’t be butts about what other people are reading and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.