Culture Study

Culture Study

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee's avatar
Dee
14h

I both want to read this book and dread reading it. I entered America as a legal immigrant, and naively thought that status protected me from exploitation and harassment. Instead, every visa interview and every border crossing was a source of dread. Any official could declare I had committed fraud with no justification, and the burden was on me to provide proof otherwise. I accumulated multiple binders full of documents over the course of my stay. Since visas are tied to individual workplaces, switching jobs is very difficult and employers know you are vulnerable to exploitation. My drivers license was only valid a year at a time, despite my visa being valid for 5. The system is designed, even if you’re a legal immigrant to drain your time and energy. When I left, I got a letter from social security informing me that I had paid $15,000 in that I was not eligible to receive. And this represents the experience of a ‘model immigrant’ doing high skill labour.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SarahHM's avatar
SarahHM
15h

Watching what Trump is doing to undocumented workers is horrifying. I live in Canada but I worked for the WIC program in California for 18 months at the start of my career and most of our clients were undocumented. Hearing the stories of what they’d fled from in their home country and how they were routinely abused in the US just broke my heart. I burned out after 18 months and moved back to Canada, grateful for my privilege to do so. I appreciate Alix’s willingness to share her story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Helen Petersen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture