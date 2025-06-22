First: we raised over $7500 for the Immigration Defense Project! I’ll keep my Venmo/Paypal open for a little longer today and then post cashout/donation receipts tonight on my Instagram.

I have been waiting to publish this interview for MONTHS! I had high hopes when I first sent my questions to Elizabeth Evitts Dickenson about her new book on the life, work, and legacy of women’s clothing designer Claire McCardell, and those high hopes were met and then some. If you’re interested in fashion history, this is obviously the interview for you, but it’s also a fascinating look at how design can change the way we move around in the world. Pockets, athleisure, the ballet flat, side zippers, the women’s swimsuit as we know it — all of it goes back to McCardell, whose aim was so simple and yet so important: make clothes for the way women actually live.

You're gonna devour this the same way I did — and then, hopefully, move on to the book

As a means of introducing readers to Claire McCardell, maybe we should talk about what first gripped you about her story — and compelled you to turn it into an entire book.

The first time I saw a Claire McCardell dress, it was the late 1990s, and I was fresh out of college and working in the development office at a museum in Baltimore. The curators had spent months on an exhibition of McCardell’s life and work, but I’d never heard of her. I didn’t yet know that much of what was in our closets—the wrap dresses, the mix and match separates, the ballet flats—were because Claire McCardell forever changed American fashion in the 1930s and 40s.

Back then, New York was little more than a textile warehouse copying the designs out of Paris. But McCardell broke the rules and created clothes for American women and became one of the first to get her name on her own label. She was a global sensation. Everyone wore her designs. Housewives, career women, Hollywood stars like Lauren Bacall and Greta Garbo, and artists like Georgia O’Keeffe. These women tended to be creative, confident, and most of all comfortable in what they wore. The night of the exhibition opening, I was struck by how timeless McCardell’s clothes remained.

I, on the other hand, wore the ugliest suit in the world to that event. I’d been ambushed by a saleswoman at a department store who said I needed the latest spring color trend—a “tasteful amethyst” she called it. I looked like a lavender easter egg. The pockets were fake, of course, and I had no idea what to do with my hands. I was uncomfortable not just because the suit was poorly made, but because this outfit wasn’t me. I stood there wishing I could slip into a McCardell dress instead. And I feel like this is a universal experience: We’ve all been talked into wearing something we shouldn’t have at some point in our lives.

Honestly, this seems to happen to me a lot, and writing this book got me thinking about why that is. I’ve always felt a bit outside of “fashion.” I never cared much about it as a kid, probably because my first experience with clothes was my mother dressing me like a living doll. Her weapon of choice was the Polly Flinders dress, a cotton confection in pale pink or yellow with embroidered smocking at the chest. I can still feel the restrictive hold of that elastic. The clothes were uncomfortable and, more importantly, they got in the way of my plans. I liked to climb trees near our house in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley and hike along the creek (the one made famous by the writer Annie Dillard in her book Pilgrim at Tinker Creek). There was a massive weeping willow tree, with a canopy as big as a house. I liked to grab several of its thin branches to make a vine and swing, and the chlorophyll green of crushed leaves stained my fancy dress. I always got in trouble.

I learned from my mother that there were rules for dressing, and they were written along gender lines. My older brother’s outfits of pants, t-shirts, and sneakers were much more practical for our Appalachian upbringing. My mother had been raised on 1950s Betty Crocker rhetoric, and she really tried, I think, to catch up to the feminist revolution of the 1970s, the decade when I was born. But she couldn’t abandon her fastidious attention to dress codes. She infused in me a belief that something else was at play whenever I got dressed, something more vital and important than my personal style or comfort. I dressed as though someone was watching and judging the result; some nebulous force that could dictate whether I was Right or Wrong in how I, as a girl, presented myself to the world. I never quite knew how to be myself in what I wore.

Thanks to that exhibition in the 1990s, I learned that McCardell had grown up in a similar way—a “tomboy” in a rural town in Maryland—and that she’d set out to design clothes that were practical and beautiful and that derived from a woman’s point of view. I always wanted to know more.

Before we get to the fun stuff (like pockets) I want to take a second and position McCardell’s designs in the post-war period. Because of my work studying post-war Hollywood stardom, I know a lot about Dior’s “New Look” and its influence on the desired silhouette (and what I think a lot of people just generally understand as a ‘50s look’). But I don’t think I ever fully understood it in the context of a post-war backlash to women’s “incursion” into the public sphere. I’d love to have you situate the New Look — and McCardell’s resistance to it — in time.

Post-war Hollywood stardom is such an interesting subject, as is that post-war silhouette, which is the classically exaggerated hourglass: broad shoulders, tiny waist, a skirt that blooms out, high heels. One of my favorite discoveries in McCardell’s archive was a letter from Joan Crawford, asking McCardell to please design clothes for her. Crawford exemplified that post-war aesthetic of broad shoulders and tiny waist in many of her films, so I found it fascinating that she wanted McCardell’s clothes for her everyday life.

I’d always had it in my mind that McCardell deserved a book, but I knew I needed to write it after I came across an article in her archive. It was a profile of her from 1955, and the headline read “The Gal Who Defied Dior.” It was written by a young Betty Friedan, about eight years before she published The Feminine Mystique. Friedan was already thinking about the “problem that has no name,” which was the post-war backlash to women’s independence. In the 1930s and 1940s, women made extraordinary gains. They were going to college in larger numbers, working outside the home, building careers. I’ve always been intrigued by the feminism between the wars, which gets unfairly hurdled, I think. We often move from Suffragism to the Second Wave that Friedan helped to spark, and we skip the many accomplishments of women like Claire McCardell, who built an empire at a time when a woman couldn’t open her own bank account without a male signatory or apply for a line of credit.

When the war ended, women were increasingly being funneled into the white picket fence ideal of postwar America, and many were deeply unhappy. One housewife equated the swift regression of female independence to being “trapped in a squirrel cage.”

I discovered Friedan’s article around the same time that I was noticing the rise of the tradwife, which you write about so brilliantly. Today’s tradwife messaging, and now our political rhetoric, sounds an awful lot like the social and cultural messaging I was reading about in McCardell’s post-war America. So I was really interested in understanding how, exactly, McCardell had defied Christian Dior. What did that look like? And why was someone like Betty Friedan so interested in McCardell, a fashion designer?

What I learned is that McCardell’s primary concern was the lived experience of women. She defied the Parisian trends. In the 1920s, when she began designing, Paris reigned supreme as the fashion capital of the world. There was no fashion industry in America. Manufacturers in New York’s Garment District mostly stole and copied Parisian ideas and tried to translate them into water-downed knockoffs for American women. American designers at the time were copyists, not originators.

McCardell didn’t care about what was considered fashionable. She was more concerned with what made the most sense for a woman’s real life. She designed for herself. And she advocated for women to find their own style. “Fashion is fickle,” she liked to say, so don’t bother being led by the nose over trends. It exasperated her when the women she passed on Fifth Avenue in New York looked dressed for the Champs-Élysées.

McCardell pioneered what became known as “The American Look:” casual, stylish, ready-to-wear clothes that were more affordable and more accessible than the Parisian haute couture. She became one of the first designers to successfully join high fashion with the new technology of mass production.

And she defied how most clothes were made. They were highly structured—you needed corsets, girdles, bras, padding, and boning in the bodice—to create that hourglass silhouette. McCardell hated corsets and shoulder pads. She sometimes had her models walk without shoes or bras. She never used crinoline under her skirts, which is what gave Dior’s dresses that poofed-out 50’s shape. It was hard to take the subway or the bus in a Dior. “I don’t hate crinolines as such,” McCardell once joked. “I hate them when they try to get in elevators.” She was always pointing out how ridiculous women’s clothes could be.

When France returned post-war, the Parisians were looking to reclaim their status as the fashion capital of the world after the Nazi occupation. McCardell and Dior were the exact same age—born just months apart—but he was newer to fashion. And Paris was pinning all their hopes on his collection. He released a hyperfeminized style that had padded shoulders and hips, waists cinched to 18 inches in a special corset, and high heels. He said he wanted to “save women from nature” and it prompted Coco Chanel to retort that “Dior doesn’t dress women, he upholsters them.”

The press dubbed Dior’s collection the “New Look.” To McCardell, though, it was a return to the old ways of manipulating a woman’s body. If you were cinched into a corset, unable to breathe, without pockets, needing help to get dressed, you were a showpiece not an autonomous individual. It was an aesthetic of repression. McCardell designed ready-to-wear sportswear, she said, because when the “preoccupation with clothes and its problems [were] solved, women had time for many things.”

After the war, McCardell noticed the increasing backlash against women working in fashion. The question of whether a woman should work at all after the war was far from settled; in fact, it had once again become a vigorous debate. “You can’t go back,” she told Friedan. “You have to design for the lives American women lead today.” Of course, it’s Dior’s name we all remember, even though the clothes that we wear daily are thanks to McCardell. I wanted to explore why that is in my book, and part of it is that there was a concerted effort to shut women out of the narrative. There was an epic media spat between McCardell and the male Parisian haute couture designers, which I write about in my book. McCardell was having none of it.

My goal for this next part is sort of….rapid fire fashion analysis? I’m going to name a McCardell innovation/design….and can you give us a few sentences about its import?

A version of the popover dress from 1956 (Paul Schutzer/Getty Images)

THE POPOVER DRESS

During World War II, women had a clothing problem. First, there was nothing to wear to the wartime plants where many had begun working, so designers had to quickly figure out how to safely dress women for factory jobs. This was the Rosie the Riveter overalls solution. At home, most domestic help had left for better paying factory work, leaving women to care for their houses alone, and often with their spouses deployed abroad. The fashion editor Diana Vreeland, then at Harper’s Bazaar, asked McCardell to design something that would be easy and practical for women to live and work in, and the Popover was McCardell’s solution.

She created a wrap dress out of denim, which was a material rarely used in womenswear at the time. Her business partners freaked out that she had so much denim in their Seventh Avenue warehouse, but she saw the fabric as durable and easy to wash. She designed the dress with a massive patch pocket, big enough for a book or a garden trowel or a flashlight for when the blackout drills happened. You could “pop it” over your clothes to keep them clean, like a wearable apron of sorts, but it very quickly evolved into a wrap dress that women wore all the time. McCardell iterated on her popover, and it remained in her collection from then on.

You can see the pockets in the women’s suit (designed by McCardell) on the left (Reznikoff Artistic Partnership/Corbis via Getty Images)

WOMEN’S POCKETS (I love the bit about how they’re a place to put your hands in order to feel composed in front of a boss!)

Yes! I love that, too. McCardell understood the psychology of clothes. She liked to say that “men are free from the clothes problem — why should I not follow their example?” She believed women should have functional, well-designed pockets and she fought hard with her male bosses to include them in her clothes. She understood they were valuable not just for holding items, but for having someplace to put your hands when you felt anxious.

McCardell was often described as being “shy” in the press during her lifetime, but now that I know more about her, I don’t know if it was shyness. She was often the only woman in the room when it came to business decisions. She frequently put herself out on a limb by taking risks in her work and in her life. Her quietness was more strategic, I think. And she knew that a woman looked effortlessly cool when sliding one hand in a pocket and slouching back a little. A pocket is practical, but it’s also a power move.

THE BALLERINA FLAT

McCardell preferred flats to heels, and she loved the simplicity of sandals. But there really wasn’t a strong alternative for a closed-toed and flat heeled shoe that she thought looked good with her clothes. In 1941, she had an idea to dress her models in ballet slippers made of fabrics that matched the outfits. She partnered with the ballet shoe company, Capezio, to design them. Store buyers were totally flummoxed when her models wore them at a fashion preview. The consensus was that she’d lost her mind, because the flat shoes went against the idea of heels being the most flattering on women. Women loved them, though, and now ballet flats are one of the most popular and enduring shoe styles.

SIDE ZIPPERS

McCardell lived alone for much of her adult life—she didn’t marry until she was nearly 40—and she wasn’t an uber-wealthy woman. She didn’t have a maid to help button her into an outfit. She got dressed by herself. A woman may live alone and thrive, as McCardell did, “but you may regret it if you wrench your arm trying to zip a back zipper into place,” she once said. So she put the closures of her dresses within easy reach. And she made them an elegant design element. Some of my favorite McCardell outfits include buttons or brass eyes-and hooks on the side that serve not only as a closure, but as an elegant design detail.

THE ‘DIAPER’ SWIMSUIT

In the 1940s, it was considered scandalous for a woman to wrap fabric between her legs. McCardell, though, was a swimmer and she wanted her bathing suits to perform. This suit was made of a lightweight, fast-drying wool jersey and cut from one piece of fabric. A woman could wrap it around her body to cover her buttocks and breasts and then tie it behind the neck like a halter, leaving most of her back exposed. McCardell cut the material high on the thighs, and it looked a bit like underwear to those used to a skirted bathing costume. McCardell jokingly called her one-piece halter the “Diaper Suit.” She didn’t want anything to impede the experience of swimming, or inhibit fast and easy drying of material afterward, so she got rid of the linings and bust pads found in most suits. As a result, a woman’s nipples might be visible beneath the fabric, causing even more sensation on a 1940s beach.

Obsessed (Genevieve Naylor/Corbis via Getty Image

Something I came to respect about McCardell is that her primary goal wasn’t to shock, it was to provide. She wanted women to have swimsuits that were flattering and practical. If a woman couldn’t swim in one of her suits, if she couldn’t sit comfortably on a beach without it shifting on her, it didn’t matter how stylish she looked. McCardell cared about the full spectrum of the experience. Could she swim? Would it dry quickly after? What happens when she wants to go grab lunch? As someone who has spent more hours than I care to admit fidgeting with my bathing suits, I really appreciate this.

Another interesting research discovery for me: McCardell received thousands of letters over her career, and what survives are the ones she personally saved. Sometimes an archive is very instructive in what a person chooses to keep. So mixed in with all the fan letters from everyday women gushing about how much they loved her, and letters from famous women like Joan Crawford, there’s a handwritten screed about how a McCardell bathing suit ruined a woman’s Italian vacation. The suit didn’t hold its shape. I can’t say for certain what McCardell did in response to that letter, but my suspicion is that she kept it to remind herself of who she was working for. She likely would have revisited the design, the fabric selection, the manufacturer responsible for making the suit. She would have worked to fix it. The lived experience of women mattered deeply to her, especially the ones who worked hard to afford her clothes. That a woman had saved up for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Italy and McCardell’s suit had failed her on that trip would have deeply bothered her.

A McCardell-designed “active sports ensemble from 1952 (via Getty)

THE PLAYSUIT

Have you ever seen those pictures of women from the early 1900s hiking mountains, and they’re wearing a full regalia of dress, heeled boots, and a fancy hat? In the late 1800s, women didn’t have clothes to wear when participating in outdoor activities or sports. The history of women’s sportswear is so fascinating, and there are a couple of great histories I read, including this book and this book. In the early twentieth century, women had been restricted to wearing these new sports clothes in private, female-only spaces. McCardell brought the clothes out into the open and transformed them into everyday street wear. The playsuit is, effectively, what we might now think of as athleisure. But McCardell’s plaid rompers were way cooler!

This isn’t the playsuit but it is a pretty amazing pair of McCardell-designed “fishing slacks” (modeled for Neiman Marcus; via Getty)

There’s a version of this book that could’ve just focused on what you did above: talk about each item of clothing and its feminist import. Why did it feel important to craft this book as a narrative of McCardell’s full life and early death?

You’re so right, there’s absolutely a version of this book that could have been a robust fashion history meets feminist history. McCardell was one of our most prolific mid-century inventors and there’s a design-focused book that could simply have placed her in the pantheon of other artists, architects, and industrial designers of her era. In fact, there’s been quite a lot written over the decades about McCardell’s fashion designs, particularly if you go back to the newspaper and magazine articles in her lifetime.

The question that I kept coming back to was: How did she do it? How did a woman born in 1905 in a rural Maryland town become one of the most prolific pioneers in fashion? The articles from her lifetime told me what she cooked for Thanksgiving dinner in the 1940s (quail), but no one bothered to ask her how she became a partner in her firm, or where her business acumen derived from, or how she managed to remain career focused when most women are pushed into marriage. So, that’s what I set out to learn. And I’d love to say that we’ve grown wiser as a society, but how often is a professional woman still asked about her domestic and family life to leaven her work and achievement? It remains true to this day that ambitious women scare people.

At the beginning of the book, you connect McCardell’s work to the suffragette idea that a woman’s freedom “began with her clothes.” At the end of the book, you write that “McCardell understood that the most powerful aspect of clothes is in how they inform our experience. Our right to choose how to dress is a sartorial symbol of our right to choose the way we live.”

What part of contemporary women’s wardrobe/clothing/fashion do you think McCardell would have appreciated as a way of choosing, and owning, the way women live? The easy answer is “athleisure” (which she inspired!) but I feel like you’ll have a much less obvious (or more complex!) answer to this one.

This is such a good question. Interestingly, I’m not sure how she would feel about the prevalence of athleisure wear. Particularly the messaging by clothing brands that promote “wellness” as a code for dieting, thinness, and subservience to an athleticism devoid of joy and experience. McCardell liked to go fishing with her grandfather, swim in the ocean, hike and ski in the mountains, play golf with her brothers and friends. It was sports as freedom, as connection, as respite. She loved being in nature. What cult brands offer today doesn’t feel like the sartorial or personal freedom that she championed. And when you learn more about what it’s like to work in places like this, it’s precisely the opposite of what McCardell promoted in her life and in her workplace, which was women living lives of autonomy, agency, and joy.

McCardell was certainly of her time, so she had body image concerns that related to thinness. I write about those contradictory realities in the book. Athlesiure wear has become its own version of an oppressive trend, not unlike Dior’s rigid hourglass silhouette. Today you’re meant to look good in a pair of tight yoga pants and that sucks, frankly. We may have ditched the corsets, as McCardell desired, but now we’ve replaced it with an internal corset. We’re supposed to take enough hot yoga and pilates classes to have a taught armature of abdominal muscles and shapely glutes.

What she would have loved about these clothes, though, is the material science behind them. McCardell was, at her core, an inventor. She was wildly experimental in her lifetime, making clothes from new human-made materials like rayon and corn and redwood tree fibers. During the rationing of the war, she used mattress ticking to make pants and overstocked parachute material from the military for dresses. And she also took fabrics that were siloed into gender—like tweed—and brought them into womenswear in new ways. It’s wild when you think about fabric as being gendered. Researching this book, I kept thinking of that Ru Paul quote: “You’re born naked and the rest is drag.”

McCardell was always interested in how a material could solve a problem. I’m about to travel to New York by train for a book event, and I need to go straight from the station to the program. It just occurred to me that my favorite linen dress will crumple from sitting for three hours.. McCardell would probably put me in a light wool jersey dress, because it would hold up to the travel. She thought about every last detail.

What might inspire her the most today, is the small but mighty movement away from fast fashion, by the designers and everyday people thrifting and crafting their own clothes and fashioning their own styles. I can’t stop thinking about this: McCardell was a world-famous fashion designer but she never told women to buy clothes they didn’t need. She encouraged thrifting, sewing, repairing. She empowered women to be themselves. And she pushed herself to invent clothes that women truly needed. ●

You can follow Elizabeth on Instagram here and buy Claire McCardell: The Designer Who Set Women Free here.

