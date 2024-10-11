It’s time for one of my absolute favorite recurring Culture Study threads: ADVICE TIME. The premise is simple: you ask thoughtful strangers on the internet for advice on any subject, problem, conundrum, or issue, no matter how big or how small…..and this group of thoughtful internet strangers will try their best to offer perspective, ideas, wisdom, or actionable advice.

A very incomplete list of things people have previously asked about in Advice Time:

How to know whether or not you should have kids

What do you need to start doing to get approved for a mortgage

How do I get better at hanging stuff on the wall

What’s something I can make with all these chickpeas

HELP ME WITH EVERYDAY SOCKS

How do I best help my friend whose parent is dying

How do I clean my coffee machine

You get the picture. So ask away — and remember that this only works if you’re willing to help answer, too. Also: come back in a few hours, tomorrow, whenever, and sort the comments for “Newest First” so you can help people who don’t get here right away, because we don’t this to be a space where you can only get advice if you’re sitting at your computer at the random minute I decide to send this email.