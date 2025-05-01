Culture Study

Culture Study

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Lavender Smith's avatar
Sarah Lavender Smith
1hEdited

Thank you for spotlighting The Pitt—I felt so moved by every episode and blown away by their mastery of medically-laced dialogue. I recommend listening to the recent Fresh Air podcast interview with Noah Wyle. He describes how they deliberately separated the actors who played different levels of doctors/nurses into different groups and kept them apart when rehearsing and shooting—e.g., they ate lunch together in their own groups, so they'd bond—and that helped them feel and play the hierarchical order. Also, Noah is a great guy and a humanitarian (we went to the same high school; I was friends with his older sister). I'm grateful the show has been renewed for another season. They portray the goodness, selflessness, dedication, and work ethic that I hope will get our country through dark times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anjoli's avatar
Anjoli
1hEdited

I think this is a great analysis of a show I will absolutely never watch and really look forward to never having to hear about again, because of how triggering it is. I am a former ER doctor, and I didn't last long after finishing my residency, because I finished residency in the mid-2010s as private equity really started to eat up physician owned practices and stable hospital jobs also fell away with an increase in hospital mergers and downsizing staff as "cost-savings". I loved so much about the medical care that we did in the ER. I loved the variety, the intensity, I loved being there for people on their absolute worst day. I did not love how I was treated by abusive patients and their family members, by other staff (usually on the in-patient side who were also overwhelmed, but who never quite understood just how much we were holding back from them and who never quite understood that emergency medicine is a specialization, that we are skilled at this thing, that we are not medical students for our whole career), and of course by hospital administrators and insurance companies who operated from a very different set of priorities. I decided this job was too close to killing me and that I was good at too many other things for this to be my only option.

I left to work in medical humanitarian aid and am now a medical advisor for the biggest humanitarian aid organization I could find, so I didn't exactly choose something easier...

In the years since I've quit, I still get SO MANY PEOPLE who say "Oh don't you miss clinical work? You can always go back, like that's always an option for you." And I am so very tired of insisting that no, I can never go back, not unless I want to die. I can never watch this show, but I really do hope that all the people who do watch it finally understand why so many of us have left and stop insisting that we can always go back to it. When I was a medical student, ER residencies were among the most difficult to match into, the demand was so high, because the business model was different. It's no surprise that today, it's harder to fill the seats in this program, because who wants to sign up for this torture, no matter how fun the medical part is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Helen Petersen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture