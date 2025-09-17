Culture Study

Culture Study

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becky Karush's avatar
Becky Karush
2hEdited

My husband covers courts as part of his job as a reporter at a local newspaper. He sees all this and its long consequences every day, because addiction ends people up in the criminal justice system when there’s no other place for them to go, and I hear it all regularly, when he covers hearings and whatnot remotely. Even still, reading the interview, I kept muttering WTF WTF WTF WTF. I’m so ANGRY. The patient brokering??? Treatment centers as some bullshit MLM??? WTF!!!! The overmedicating patients with unprescribed drugs?? WTF!!!! The “aftercare” scam? The fact that even this craven treatment is out of reach for many? WTFWTFWTFWTF

Also Elizabeth Gilbert’s “we’re all addicts it’s amazing I feel any peace I’m such an addiction if I can recover anyone can” line is so entirely worthless in the context of addiction and addiction treatment as most folks know it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sophia's avatar
Sophia
2h

I worked in substance abuse treatment for a little while, for a company that I believe was genuinely trying to do recovery right. They build a complete hub of levels of care, from essentially an addiction emergency room to inpatient rehab to sober living to long-term medication assisted treatment plus outpatient therapy plus case management plus peer support. They included data collection and research work in their model so that they could be flexible to whatever new best practices they discovered. They involved the local medical school and got the competing hospital systems in the area to all go in on “solving” addiction together.

And I gotta tell you, based on my experience, very little about this interview surprised me. I mean, okay, the “body brokers” did, since we served a largely Medicaid population in a state that was in the top ten 20% for overdose deaths, so we always had more clients than we could handle and a mile-long waitlist. But my experience was that the funding source and partnering institutions had so many baked-in assumptions about what people in recovery “needed” and how providing each of the services “needed” to look and “needed” to connect with other services that they basically assumed away their ability to innovate—or even hear what clients actually needed. E.g. obviously an addiction emergency room should work architecturally and functionally exactly like a general emergency room! (Despite the fact that clients were very likely to be there for 24-48 hours waiting for a bed to open up at a rehab that accepted Medicaid.) Obviously clinical biopsychosocial interviews are the equivalent of medical exams and therefore should take the same fifteen minutes or less! (Despite the fact that the norm for mental health intake interviews is 90 minutes.) Obviously outpatient programming spaces function exactly like any other kind of office and therapists and case managers can share a cubicle farm! (Despite the fact that mental health workers largely have individual offices for HIPAA compliance reasons.) Obviously, if our “obviouslies” turn out to be wrong, it’s not that we made the wrong assumptions, it’s just that staff members are insufficiently committed to The Cause!

You may be unsurprised to hear that staff morale and turnover were both abysmal, and that this program that opened to great fanfare early in the pandemic has already gone out of business.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Helen Petersen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture