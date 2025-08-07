Turns out people really, really like our latest podcast episode with linguist Nicole Holliday about regional accents — it’s already on track to be one of our most popular. Just trust me, etc. etc. — and listen here.

Planting around 300 of our 1500 tubers & cuttings this May

In the Fall of 2023, I had a rush of creative energy. It’s when I wrote the book proposal that is in the process of becoming my book on friendship (it’s coming, I promise!)….and it’s also when I asked my friend Beth, who I’ve known since the first week of freshman year, if she wanted to go big, like really big, on dahlias. I’ve written about this a bit before, but here’s the basics: we live in one of the best places to grow dahlias in the world. Half of the nation’s most influential dahlia breeders live within an hour’s driving distance. Dahlias love our mild summers. And after my first wildly unsuccessful attempt at growing them, I loved dahlias.

Counter-intuitive, maybe, but part of what makes growing dahlias so gratifying is how cranky they are. (I explain this attraction at length here — along with how people end up getting addicted to them). Yes, they thrive in our mild Western Washington summers — but they are also susceptible to rot in the incessant late spring rain and all manner of bugs in the summer. In most climates, you have to dig them and store them every year. If it gets too hot, they just stop growing. They need staking and constant deadheading and fertilizing and are pretty picky about soil. But I love a challenge — or, more precisely, I love a do-able challenge. So after that first summer of bad big-box-store tubers and battling diseases and cutting frankly pretty ugly flowers, I was driven. I wasn’t just going to grow ten dahlias again. I was going to grow 300.

Well, okay, I was going to grow 300 if my friend Beth would do it with me. And even though she’d never grown a dahlia in her life, she was game. We learned how to divide and store the tubers using those crappy ones from my first summer. We made elaborate Google spreadsheets tracking and color-coding our purchases. We learned how to “wake them up” and take cuttings. We sheet mulched and made new beds out of weird unused corners and read books and watched so many YouTube videos. We were 40-something-year-olds learning something entirely new, and it was exhilarating and overwhelming and awesome.

We ultimately grew somewhere around 350 plants — and definitely lost a solid 75 more (some to tuber rot, some got yanked for dahlia virus, some to slugs). We both had entire sections of plantings that just refused to thrive (we mostly figured it out for this year, but not quite). We had hundreds and hundreds of blooms, the sort of shit you dream about. Mostly, we just filled our tables (and our neighbors’ tables) with bouquets, even as people kept asking when and how we were going to monetize. But the idea had always been to figure out if this venture was even possible — and if we even liked doing it. Then we could think about the future.

One of Beth’s beds after a big rain last year

You might be reading this and muttering must be nice to spend money on something without worrying about getting it back, but let’s be real: that’s what hobbies are! Doing stuff you like just because you like it — and because it activates some pleasurable nerdy part of you that your other work does not. You don’t get into a hobby because it’s a profitable enterprise. In fact, you might get into it because it absolutely is not.

When you buy a book, you’re not thinking about what you’ll get reselling it; when you learn how to make a shift dress, it’s not because it’s cheaper than buying one from Target; when you buy a bunch of Warhammer figurines, they’re not investments. Hobbies bust open our contemporary understanding of how money and time must work. They resist optimization. They’re about losing some amount of money with intention and glory — and refusing to frame it as “losing” at all.

You try dividing that clump

That’s all another way of saying: we made no money during our first year of dahlia farming. In the Fall, we spent hours getting filthy while digging and dividing tubers (every plant makes a clump of anywhere from 3 to 18 tubers, each of which can become its own plant if it makes it through winter storage). Our partners helped out, but most of the labor was just me and Beth, digging in the rain and then listening to podcasts while chiseling away at dahlia clumps, waiting for the tubers to dry so we could write on them, then diligently sorting them in vermiculite-filled shoeboxes so they could hibernate in my crawlspace all winter.

I don’t need much of an excuse to hang out with Beth — we live five minutes away from each other on an island of just under 1000 full-time residents. But we both work demanding jobs and have a lot of other stuff going on in our lives, like parenting two kids (her) and writing a book and this newsletter (me). Growing dahlias has given us so much more loosely structured, casual hang time — while stringing supports, while deadheading, while spraying with stinky fish fertilizer. We talk about dahlias, sure, but we also talk about everything else.

This winter, as Beth and I were deciding how and when we would sell our extra tubers (and how many we wanted to plant…..and how many new varieties we wanted to buy) I wondered aloud if we should ask our friend Britta to join us. I knew Britta had grown a few dahlias the year before — nothing serious. But she was curious, and detail-oriented, and she had the perfect spot for a bunch of dahlia beds. (She also co-owns an excavation company with her husband, so there’s that).

Beth’s response was immediate: Britta’s way too busy, she said. She runs a company, she has three kids, she’s doing so much. There was no way she would be able to run a fledgling dahlia operation with us.

I mean yes, Beth had a point. But I thought about it for a minute, and said: If someone looked at either of our lives from the outside, would they say that either of *us* had the space in our lives to run a dahlia operation?

Of course not! We both radiated busy. But you can be busy with life and work stuff and still yearn for something else — something creative and collaborative, something challenging and in stark contrast to the rhythms of the rest of your day and incessant demands of others. Something that is your own.

So we asked Britta, and Britta obviously said yes. Her access to excavation equipment meant making the space for 600+ dahlias took far, far less time (like at least 100 fewer hours) than it took me. But I’m not bitter! I’m just thrilled that she’s here, schooling me on the difference between U-posts and T-posts, setting up wildlife cameras to see if that is indeed a vole that just decimated one of my most cherished cuttings (update: yes it was a vole, that fucker). When I wrote earlier this year about the most infuriating friendship hack, I said that it was time and patience to let your roots actually grow in a place, and that’s true. That’s how I met Britta in the first place. But packing dozens of boxes of dahlia tubers with her — that solidified the foundation.

Earlier this year, we made the decision to semi-professionalize our operation — mostly because it’s going to make our lives a lot easier. Setting up an S-Corp (and bank account) allows us to write-off expenses, sure, but it also allows us to accept credit card payments via Square. And accepting payments via Square on an actual website that uses Shopify is so much easier than trying to keep track of your inventory on a Google Spreadsheet you update manually (while accepting payments via Venmo). (That’s what we did last Spring, and I am never doing that again)

That will make operations easier. But I’m already reaping so many unexpected benefits of doing something like this with other people. This is going to make me sound like a moron who’s never collaborated before, but: I don’t have to be good at everything, or know everything about everything! It’s still frankly mind-boggling!

I’m the cuttings expert, for example, but Beth and Britta are heading up our breeding program. Britta is a bookkeeper and as such our bookkeeper. Beth knows legal stuff and is incorporating us. I’m in charge of the website and social media because that is what I’m good at. Britta knows how to operate a backhoe. Beth is very, very skilled at pounding stakes. I’m practiced at corralling with twine. Britta makes the bouquets that always sell first. Beth is turning an old shed into winter storage using a magic device called a CoolBot. I have an uncanny memory for the names of all of the dahlias.

I’m marveling, clearly, at the very straightforward concept of delegation. You can’t understand what a revelation this is for someone who’s worked in industries where you do so much yourself, and where your survival within that industry is often predicated on your ability to take on more work instead of less. Now, is helping run a dahlia operation on top of writing a full-time newsletter and producing a podcast and writing a book actually more work? Yes, whatever, sure. But I hope you understand what I’m saying here: it feels, in all the ways that matter, like less.

Do I love growing dahlias because it’s not my primary job? If it became my primary job, would I still love it as much as I do? Is the fantasy of being able to do it all the time best held that way — as a fantasy?

Well, real talk: three of us growing 1500 dahlias will still net us about half of a public school teacher's salary, and that’s before costs. It’s nothing close to a full-time prospect. But I do think that keeping it as leisure, the thing I get to do, is what keeps it magical. For the last few weeks, we’ve been selling big, overstuffed bouquets at the Saturday Market. We’ve sold out every week, which is lovely — but we also price our bouquets in a way that’s affordable to islanders, and give free stems to kids, and are funneling 25% of our proceeds to the local school.

It’s not a profit center. It’s a structured way of hanging out with each other — and a scheduled way of interacting with others on the island. An outsized, collaborative hobby, in other words, that’s also an increasingly well-trod path into community.

Britta’s fields earlier this week

A few booths down from us at the market, there’s a woodworker who crafts all manner of clever and kooky creations and donates the proceeds to a different island charity every year. His designs often commemorate a business that doesn’t exist — like ice cream scoops for the “Lummi Island Ice Cream Co.” (We have no Ice Cream Co.) He makes fairy doors and coasters with the faces of all the volunteer firefighters and “stick libraries” for island dogs. He turned an old church piano into a set of beautiful bowls. Everything he makes emanates care, intention, and whimsy. And whenever I look down the row at his booth, Willie’s shooting the shit with someone new.

There’s something to be said for making stuff just for yourself. But there’s also something to be said for making things that allow you to connect with others.

Some people grow dahlias at scale — we’re talking thousands and thousands of plants — and employ dozens of people. That’s not us, just like Willie, who makes the ice cream scoops, is not a full-time carpenter. We’re people with other jobs who like making things. Sometimes the thing is the flower, or the bouquet, or the tuber — and sometimes the thing is the collaboration itself: the extended hang, the revelation of delegation, the thrill of slow, intentional growth.

I really love growing dahlias: the extended, complicated process; the long wait for blooms; the sudden, gleeful abundance. I like how they make me a better noticer: of the way a bloom contrasts against another, of slight differences in leaf and growth patterns, or just how certain varieties unfurl their first blooms on almost the exact same day, year after year.

Growing dahlias challenges me in so many unexpected ways — freaking voles! — but it also calms me. Sometimes, when I’m trying to fall asleep in the middle of the night, I call up a mental image of two of my favorite blooms — Askwith Minnie, hybridized by an octogenarian in the UK, and Salish Twilight Girl, which first bloomed in a hybridizer’s garden just a few hours south on Vashon Island — and am immediately soothed.

I feel a little silly typing that out, but it makes some sort of sense: like the final copy of a book, or even a newsletter like this one, those blooms are the result of so much hard work. But they operate outside the exacting standards of publishing, or online criticism, or even, in that moment, commerce. They’re just something made with friends: something impossibly, undeniably beautiful. ●

Askwith Minnie, in her full glory

If you want to follow along on our dahlia adventures, follow Lummi Island Dahlias here. And if you want to learn a lot more about the fascinating and complicated world of dahlia growing, I went deep here.

I’d also love to hear about your experiences collaborating, collaboratively hobbying, or just making things for others — the joys, the challenges, what you’ve learned and what you love about it. Just remember this is a private, subscriber-only space; don’t be butts about other people figuring out that delegation is a thing and let’s keep it one of the good places on the internet!

I like to keep essays like this one outside of the paywall so you can share them easily and everyone can read. But I also that the real value of this newsletter is in the community — the expansive comments on essays and interviews, of course, but also the sprawling weekly threads, which manage to delight and move me every week. And this coming Friday, we’ll be doing an advice thread on ALLL THINGS GARDENING.

You can talk about what’s working and what’s not, what you want to desperately want to grow (but need to know where and how to do it), or ask for guidance on what to do with a particular patch of grass or patio. You can ask about houseplants, or growing from seed, or how to divide dahlias. We’ll also have a Substack chat happening simultaneously that will allow you to share photos galore.

But you to participate in that chat and all of the other gloriously diverting comments sections, you have to become a paid subscriber. Here’s how you join us.

[As always, if you’re unemployed, a contingent worker, on a fixed income, on disability, or living in a place where the conversion rate to USD makes a subscription out of reach, just email me at annehelenpetersen @ gmail dot com, and I’ll comp you, no questions asked.]