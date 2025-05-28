Culture Study

Tina Ye
12hEdited

I appreciated reading this first thing in the morning. I was reminded of Mariame Kaba’s saying, “Hope is a discipline.” It is a thing you do, not just a feeling. But so is kindness. Maybe one way to think about it is… kindness lives in the minuscule (and therefore approachable) everyday, and engaging in this micro-praxis of kindness fuels hope. Asking after a neighbor, going to sit with a friend going through a hard time, letting someone in a hurry go before me in line… I can return to kindness, again and again. You can’t actually DO kindness all the time, without accidentally fueling hope. And if you have hope it fuels your kindness.

Robyn Ryle
12h

This perfectly articulates a lot of what I’ve been thinking and feeling for the past ten years or so, but was afraid to say for fear of being told that I’m colluding or capitulating to the “other side.” Or because I just couldn’t quite find the right words.

But I live in a small town, side-by-side with all kinds of people, including those who are on that “other side.” And I think the “other side” is an idea we’ve very much created and continue to recreate. I disagree with my neighbors about many things, but not about everything (I will also add that I know where we agree and where we disagree because we live close together and though we don't talk national politics, I do know that my neighbor cares about animals and gardens chemical-free and I wouldn't know those things if I refused to speak to him because of who he voted for). And I will fight to protect and save the most vulnerable in my community, but here’s the thing, I think some of those people who voted differently than I did would be in that fight with me.

In other words, its’s very complicated here on the ground in an actual community. I try to live in way that honors that complicatedness. It’s not always easy. I think it's important.

Anyway, thank you for saying this and saying it so well.

