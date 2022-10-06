I am currently deep in the reading trenches on the general subject of the calendar: its purposes, its disciplining function, its ongoing transition from analog to digital, from personal to “shared.” Part of this interest was sparked by the above tweet, which went viral in my corner of Twitter last week, but also by the scheduling needs of various projects in my life, and the thought, for the first time in my working life, that it might be time for me to keep an “up-to-date” public calendar.

I could riff on that idea for at least 2000 words and make it into a newsletter, but the better, smarter version of that newsletter requires immersing myself in some deeper reading: the absolute powerhouse of an academic article that is Judy Wajcman’s “How Silicon Valley Sets Time,” revisiting Melissa Gregg’s ridiculously good Counterproductive: Time Management in the Knowledge Economy, spending time with Jill Lepore’s work on the formation of the “week” as a discrete mode of time measurement (also the source for the quote that serves as the sub-title for this piece), and sifting through emerging research on measurable outcomes between analog and digital calendar users. Plus, you know, reading about the Great Calendly Link Debate and trying out calendar “solving” services like Reclaim.ai.

Why all this focus on calendars? As Wajcman argues, they are “part of the infrastructure or scaffolding that configures arrangements among people and things.” They mediate our relationship with time, in and outside of paid labor or the workplace. And to better understand the tensions at the heart of this mediation, particularly in this particular moment, I want to hear about your calendar use (or total lack thereof). I’ve put some prompts below to get you started, but feel free to take all of this in another direction entirely, too.

Usually, I keep commenting exclusive to paid subscribers because it makes it so I don’t have to allocate significant, emotionally taxing time to moderation. Today, I’m going to experiment with opening this conversation up to all readers. Our rules here are straightforward: don’t be assholes, don’t be bigoted, don’t treat this space like it’s Twitter, behave like you’re responding to a real person because you are, and do everything in good faith. Failure to abide by those standards gets you permanently banned. Again: don’t be assholes about calendars and time allocation and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet. I’ll be in the comments all day asking follow-up questions, so check back if you get a notification.

And now, some potential starting points as you think through your own relationship with calendars: