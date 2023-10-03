IT’S SOUP SEASON. You know how I know? The fact that I turned on my heat pump, sure. Rotating my sweaters back to their rightful homes and relegating the sundresses to storage, yes. But there’s another reason I know it’s time: my Rancho Gordo Bean collection is overflowing.

I got off the storied Rancho Gordo waitlist earlier this year. It’s kind of wonderful, how long you have to wait — you forget that you put your name on it in the first place, and then a year or two or three later, there’s an email with an access code to ABUNDANT BEANS for as long as you’ll accept them. And yes, you can and should make beans in the summertime. But I have not — and instead get to figure out a million ways to employ them in DELICIOUS, NOURISHING, LEGUME-FORWARD SOUPS.

Maybe you too have a bean surplus. Maybe you love a brothy noodle soup. Maybe stew is your thing. Whatever it is, it’s time to share it.

If you’re a longtime subscriber, maybe you’ve already submitted your favorite soup. Well maybe you want to do it again and talk about just how amazing it is. Maybe you want to SUBMIT A SECOND SOUP, A THIRD SOUP. Maybe this is your first soup extravaganza and you want to make this the most spectacular soup collection on the internet. We all have so many soups to give.

For searching ease, let’s try and submit our soups like this:

[SOUP NAME]:

[Reason why it rules, and any specific occasions it befits, like “SOUP TO USE UP ALL YOUR RANCHO GORDO BEANS or SOUP EVEN CHILDREN WILL CONSIDER or SOUP TO IMPRESS YOUR IN-LAWS or SOUP TO CURE ALL THAT AILS YOU]

[Where you can find it, or if it’s more of a slapdash affair, like some of my most beloved soups, the general ingredients/order of operations]