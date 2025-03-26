First: This week’s episode of The Culture Study Podcast features me and Raziq Rauf (author of the great newsletter Running Sucks) talking about whether Running Culture (Also) Sucks…..and how we hold the suckiness in concert with the joys. Click the magic link to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Second: If you want to be part of the inaugural Culture Study Cookbook Club, featuring Hetty Lui McKinnon here’s your sign-up link. I’ll be putting together the sign-up spreadsheet for recipes later this week.

Third: This week’s Culture Study Classifieds are preposterously good. The offers! The crowdsourcing! The swanky cane ideas! God I love it there. I *strongly* suggest going over and sorting comments by “New First.” If you want access to that and all of the other preposterously good threads + subscriber-only content, you know what to do.

Sometimes I get back the responses for a Culture Study Q&A (which we do in Google Docs, you can learn more about that process here) and I feel this tremendous wave of gratitude wash over me. What an honor, what a gift, to have thinkers I admire as much as Leah Sottile spend so much time and care addressing my sometimes fumbling, always very broad (and sometimes very complicated) questions. Conversations like what you see below make me feel so lucky to be doing this work.

So even if you haven’t been paying attention to Leah’s reporting for the last decade, or know that she’s one of the most trusted voices when it comes to various forms of Western extremism — you’re going to quickly understand why her work has become an essential text. Maybe you just haven’t ever thought about what “New Age” extremism looks like (or why it matters). But whew, it does. And I hope you’re take this recommendation as an interview version of a Just Trust Me: it’s just so fucking good! And you’re going to come away from it with a far more textured understanding of New Age, the West, what’s behind the non-fluoridated water in Portland, why women are particularly drawn to New Age thinking, how Robin Williams became a recruiting tool, the lost content of Lemuria, and SO MUCH MORE.

This is a wild, engrossing, and deeply compelling ride — and that’s just the interview! Imagine what happens when you read the book! I hope this intro makes it clear: this conversation is so deeply Culture Study; I’m thrilled to publish it; and wow you should buy this book.

Let’s start with a big zoom out to the concept of “New Age” — I had concept I had somehow come to understand as almost entirely defined by aesthetics and practices, instead of an actual belief in the possibility of *a new age.* How did you understand New Age before you started writing this book — and how do you understand it now?

My concept of the New Age literally began in a New Age bookstore in Portland, where I live. It was 2017, and I was there to buy my first deck of tarot cards. I’d never been in a store like this before, but I think it’s a good representation of the New Age. There were tarot decks for sale, but also crystals and windchimes, perfumes and yoga mats, incense and candles, and books galore: on witchcraft, natural medicine, healing from trauma. It was kind of a clearinghouse of softness, and something about all of it combined intrigued and confused me. As I personally became more invested in learning about tarot cards — particularly during the Covid years — I started to wonder how these cards had anything to do with the New Age. What did that term really mean? So, as in many things, my reporting began with my initial, personal impression.

Over the years I’ve established a good relationship with several religious studies scholars who have a peculiar kind of expertise on more esoteric types of spirituality — these are people who’ve studied Heaven’s Gate, did anthropology field work in Sedona, have written about UFOs. So I reached out to them early in my reporting to ask, what is the New Age? Is it really all of these things sold in this store? What I came to understand better is that New Age — and the interchangeable term “metaphysical” — is a big, big umbrella for spiritual ideas and concepts that put an emphasis on personal power. I think one idea that marries a lot of these things together is that your spirituality, maybe, is not outside of yourself, but within you. And all of those items sold in that bookstore are tools someone might derive personal power from.

Love this archival image from the Denver Post of a staff member at ogether Books, a new age bookstore at 2220 E Colfax, taken in 1987. He’s holding a book called “The Mayan Factor.”

There have, and continue to be, more organized New Age groups, and I think a big common trait they have is a literal belief in a new, greater, age that’s ahead for humanity. I was a little too young when the Harmonic Convergence happened in August 1987 to remember it, but it was a moment when people believed a new age was about to arrive, expanding consciousness, peace, hope, love, etc. All these people gathered together in spots all over the world, thinking a new age of love would begin. Of course, nothing apparent happened. Did we enter a New Age? Would we know? I think it’s a great example of New Ageism — this belief that goodness is ahead.

I think the New Age is really interesting, too, because it isn’t a church, there isn’t a doctrine or a set of beliefs. It is sort of what you make of it. And this explains why many New Age groups have, historically, seen Jesus as a “master” of sorts. You can be New Age-y, and also Christian. It’s a fascinating, complex world. I could have written 300 more pages on it.

And where does Love Has Won, the rise and fall of which serves as the narrative spine of your book, fit into this larger understanding? (I admit to being thrown with the Lemuria description that opens the book, but I knew that it would somehow connect — just not quite in that way)

I’m actually delighted to hear that the opening surprised you. I wanted for people to pick up this book thinking they would know where it would go, and for them to read those first pages and think “why are we starting this book with the literal formation of the Earth as we know it?” Goal achieved!

I was pretty invested in the spring of 2021 in writing about the New Age in some capacity, but I was also still working on my first book, When the Moon Turns to Blood, about the Lori Vallow/Chad Daybell case and LDS extremism. I had heard about Love Has Won during my reporting of that book; some people speculated in online forums that someone close to Vallow and Daybell had once been in that group, but it was not true. Nonetheless, that put the group on my radar, and they were just so strange, I couldn’t really forget about them.

Some things happened that spring that made me dig a little deeper into Love Has Won’s leader, Amy Carlson. Her followers refer to her as Mother God, and tell a story that she’s a reincarnated Lemurian queen. I got kind of obsessed with trying to understand her better, and this story. Why did she believe she was a Lemurian? What, even, is Lemuria?

To understand that, I dove further and further back in history. I realized that among New Agers, there’s a firm belief in things that are objectively not real, like Lemuria, or even Atlantis — these “lost civilizations” whose stories have been passed from generation to generation. Among some New Agers, there is a subset of people who tell stories that Lemuria was once a perfect civilization. But something about human behavior, or human choices, destroyed that civilization. So, essentially, we had achieved that golden age that New Agers hope for. But we lost it. And now we need to get it back.

As a journalist, I was like “wait people actually believe that?” A version of this question, very specifically, has driven my work for years. Wait, people believe in Bigfoot? Wait, people believe they have to have a standoff with the government to get what they want?

The fact of the matter is that there is no proof Lemuria existed. But journalists know facts don’t matter to a lot of people. You cannot tell someone Lemuria didn’t exist because there is no scientific proof of it existing. They will point you toward people in the New Age who claim it did exist, people who they trust, who they seek out for information.

The New Age presents a fascinating study in facts and truth. Science is truth to me, but it isn’t to everyone — and in many ways, that’s for good reason. Look at the way science has marginalized people, excluded people — including all women. And New Age ideas are extremely attractive to women, because in some regards it inspires women to find their own power in a world that is openly hostile to their bodies, and identities.

And this is where the New Age world gets really tricky: it is a world where a crystal might help someone in some way, but it is also a world where people looking to make money will tell people a crystal will heal them from cancer. So I began to wonder where the line was between these ideas, and tools, went from being helpful to harmful.

In many ways, all roads in the New Age lead back to Helena Blavatsky. Blavatsky lived in the mid-1800s around the time that Charles Darwin was publishing his theories of evolution. And Blavatsky saw Darwin as an enemy, someone who was killing the mysteries of spirituality with science. That was a widespread belief among many religious people, that scientists were a hostile force dead set on dismantling religion.

This is a long explanation, but I think this is what I came to understand about Love Has Won. Nothing that group believed is an original idea. Love Has Won was a Frankenstein of 150 years of spiritual seeking in America, everything about it appropriated or stolen. But it was hugely influential online, which was unique. And during Covid, the group preyed on people’s fears, and told people that they should trust Amy — Mother God — about what was happening. That had some disastrous consequences, and honestly, it’s hard to believe it didn’t get worse before the group fell apart.

You were able to interview so many key figures in the development of Love Has Won and its prophet, Amy Carlson — her mom, her ex-partner, and several other former followers. I find that when I’ve done interviews like this, there’s a certain amount that you can convey in quotes and shaping the narrative, but there’s also a larger feeling about the interview itself that’s difficult to explicitly describe, but sticks with you long after. How did find and approach people from Carlson’s past — and what sticks with you about these interviews? (I’d especially love to hear about how talking to someone like you helps with processing….or brings shit up in complicated ways)

That’s a really astute reading, and yes, I agree. There have been moments in my career where I feel like once someone has entrusted me with their story, I have this precious obligation to tell that story perfectly and beautifully in order to do it justice — like walking a balance beam with a cup of water on your head. This book has several people like that. Many of them I found on my own, like I would any story I work on, but several were introduced to me to by people who had family members in the group, who organized their efforts to bring attention to it as a potentially dangerous group and offer assistance to people looking to leave.

Kim Pece was a member of the group, but she never left her home in Canada. And yet even so, Love Has Won had a massive impact on the trajectory of her life. We talked for hours and hours. She was incredibly worried about talking to me, and very quickly I could see why: talking about that time in her life was like ripping open a wound for her.

One thing a lot of people like to laugh at about Love Has Won is that Amy Carlson propped up Robin Williams — yes, the guy from Mrs. Doubtfire — as a kind of spiritual master. It became this joke in stories about the group. And it is very funny. But Kim made me understand how useful this idea of Robin Williams as a god was to recruiting new members. That was something I hadn’t understood before, and couldn’t have without Kim.

Any spiritual group can talk about their gods and saints, but Love Has Won’s icons were familiar celebrities that people have a real connection to. Robin Williams, Tupac, Whitney Houston, Chris Farley. Before I spoke to Kim, I thought it was all so absurd that this group would be praying to those people, but Kim was like “when they talked about Robin Williams, I was like ‘I loved his movies, too!’” She and other members of the groups started talking about their favorites, which performances they found the most powerful. It made me understand that Robin Williams served as a recruitment tool. If Love Has Won could use Robin Williams movies to engage with people, and get them talking, that was just the first step to bringing them into the group. As a reporter, I’m always incredibly interested in learning how someone joins up with a fringe group, or buys into a conspiracy theory. What is it that radicalizes them? Never could I have imagined how Robin Williams would be a point of radicalization for someone, but truth is stranger than fiction, as they say.

I have to be honest that no one really shaped my feelings about Love Has Won more than Cole Carlson, Amy’s son, who was never in Love Has Won. His interview is at the end of the book, and runs long because what he said to me carried so much power. He has spent so much time in his life trying to understand Amy, and the ways she affected him long after she was gone from his life. I think people who have heard about Love Has Won get really caught up in how weird it seems at first glance. But Cole sees her story so much more clearly than that, as something more of a manifestation of a larger story of spirituality in America. He watched it play out in real time through his young life, and he does not have much sympathy for Amy, nor should he.

You’ve done so much incredible work on the animating forces behind Western extremism, focusing on the Bundys but situating their ideology within a much larger history. And as we both know: it’s never a straight line with, like, the far left on one end and the far right on the other; it’s a circle, with a significant overlap of anti-vax raw milk homeschooling keep-the-government out of my business adherents. Can you talk about why the West, broadly conceived, is such fertile ground for ideological extremists on both ends?

It’s funny you should bring that up. I feel like this book occurs at the exact place where the far-right and far-left meet. I might have been more surprised, for example, by someone like Robert F. Kennedy if I hadn’t done this reporting, but because I did, it made me realize in a very real way how skeptical people are of institutions and science, and how often they tie that into their spiritual leanings. There were so many ways that Amy Carlson would seem like a New Age hippie at home walking down the street in Eugene, Oregon or Mt Shasta, California. But listen to her words, and she was spouting so many ideas that are firmly far right. The aesthetics are different but the ideas are identical.

When I started reporting on the anti-government movement in America around 2015, at first I approached it with a real curiosity about what that term anti-government meant. I grew up in the Portland area going to punk shows, I went to environmental protests as a teenager in the 90s. None of the people I knew in those communities would call themselves pro-government. So at first when I started hearing the term anti-government, I was like, “yeah, what’s so wrong with being anti-government?”

I think that’s a very Northwest mentality. Portland, for example, does not have fluoride in the water — an idea that RFK really loves, and wants to spread. Non-fluoridation of water directly ties back to conspiracies at the far-left, and far-right, about government intervention. It’s a cultural norm in Portland, though not something I personally support.

I offer this as a preface to saying that it is hard for me to judge whether or not our area of the country is more or less extreme than others, or that this is more fertile ground, simply because this is where I’ve always lived. I cannot believe I’m quoting David Foster Wallace here, because I am no fan, but he has that story about the fish swimming in the water. The two older fish are swimming along and say to two younger fish, “hey boys, how’s the water?” To which the young fish say, “what the hell is water?” That’s the West for me. This is the water. It is not like other places.

The majority of my work on extremism has been on conspiracy theorists, the militia movement and the Patriot movement, and on the more leftist side of things, environmental extremism — though I use that term for a lack of a better term because I’m not sure extremism can be applied to environmentalism when the planet is literally burning.

I think history can provide the best answer to your question. The western states were formed not all that long ago by men who wanted to aggressively steal land from other people, and impose their culture and religions upon that land and those people. So much blood was spilled to settle the west. A decade ago, I wrote a story about Colonel George Wright, who waged a government-sanctioned war in the Northwest to literally exterminate Indigenous people — those were his words. He did that by burning food stores, and killing cattle, then slaughtering all of the horses a tribe owned, which would essentially not allow them to travel or hunt. Wright slaughtered more than 800 horses. Eight hundred. He left their bones on the shores of the Spokane River, where people wrote of seeing them for the next 50 years.

I share that because when I wrote that story, a major street in Spokane was named for Wright. Many places were. Spokane, as you may know, is a place that has experienced a lot of racist extremism over the past five decades. But how can we be surprised? The violence that built the very places where you and I grew up is very fresh. The names of people who tried to exterminate entire racial groups are our roads, our schools, our monuments. I think as journalists it’s really important to give that history in any story about this region of the country.

I think there is also the physical distance from America’s original power centers that also enforces this idea that things are a little different in the west. People came west with the promise of free land which was, of course, stolen land. But free for them to live on their idyllic dreams. Those ideas get passed down through generations, and then when the government then has any opinion on how to use or not use that land, for example, that’s going to piss some people off. I’m not sure it is a particularly western thing for people to then take their anger and transform it into something bigger, more violent and more extreme. That, I think, is an American trait.

I think the other thing I’d like to say about this is that for a lot of the 1900s, many parts of the west had been taken by people who were actively hoping to live out their lifestyles somewhere far from the federal government’s reach. The Mormon church coming to Utah is a great example of that. Confederate sympathizers in Southern Oregon are another. The west was a region that felt, to white settlers, like a blank slate. That carried on for a long time. Look to Richard Butler, who got tired of living in racially diverse southern California, and chose North Idaho for his Aryan Nations compound in the 1970s — a place that felt untouched, to him, where he could float his ideas to a majority white population.

We’re on the other side of a lot of cultural changes here. The northwest is extremely expensive now. Massive corporations are home: Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, Nike. We are post grunge, post Portlandia. The timber industry is still integral to these states, but now so is environmentalism. And so I think when people feel pain — whether that’s financial strain, or cultural change — extremism is born.

followed the story of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell when it was unfurling — and as the truth of what had happened became clear, I also knew it would be easy fodder for true crime. Your first book on the murder of Lori’s children and Lori and Chad’s spouses was the only narrative I trusted not to sensationalize it, but instead root their beliefs in the larger world of Mormon extremism. I’d love to hear more about how you think about the journalistic line between contextualizing and sensationalism, and how you, your editors, and your publishers have continued to negotiate it.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to write a book. And in the years before the Vallow/Daybell case, I had a lot of ideas that I would start work on, then throw in a drawer and forget about.

My entire thing as a journalist is that I’m willing to apply journalism to subjects and people that most journalists would not consider worthy of writing about. Some of those topics have been silly: I’ve written about bikini baristas, Justin Bieber wannabes. But that practice of looking at people and topics that other journalists might pass over has also meant I’ve written about really difficult things: teen suicide, victims of police brutality, wrongful incarceration.

Early in the investigation, when people had no idea where Lori and Chad were, or where Lori’s children were, I had heard enough things that made me think these two sounded like they held a lot of ideas similar to folks I had written about before. So I started digging around, and it turned out they really did have ideological similarities to some of the fringe LDS people I had written about.

What pushed me into writing a book, though, was that journalists weren’t passing over the case, I just didn’t think they just weren’t seeing it correctly. Lori Vallow was branded Mommy Doomsday by Dateline, and I just found that title so paternalistic and revolting. It dumbed down how ubiquitous some of her beliefs are within the wider Mormon culture, made her into this caricature.

To be fair, Lori Vallow is revolting in her own right, but I thought, wow, there’s really an opportunity to pull this story out of the gutter, hose off the sensationalism and push this forward with good reporting. Of course, I did not know how truly, truly horrible the case would be. The bodies of Lori’s children had not been found. The true horror of the case made me really feel an obligation to be at the top of my game, to write something poignant and real. I didn’t need to sensationalize anything, the details of the case were so sensational all their own. I set out to write a book that captured everything from a 30,000-foot view: not just the nitty gritty of the investigation, and what Lori and Chad believed, but the media coverage, too. I didn’t have to coax the telling of Lori and Chad as monsters, because they are actually monsters.

I’m glad you asked about true crime. It’s something I’ve written about a lot. To me, that term suggests people who make jokes about having favorite serial killers, or online sleuthing. That’s not what I do. I make journalism about hard things. I call it crime reporting, publishing calls it true crime. If that’s where it needs to be on the shelf for someone to read it, that’s fine. I don’t get a lot of say in the matter. But I always make a point to tell people, look, I don’t just write about horrible things. Sometimes people send me story tips, and they’re just the most atrocious, violent things I can imagine. And I’m like “what must you think of me if you think I’d want to write about something like this?”

I have to really feel drawn to writing about something if it involves violence. What drew me in about Lori and Chad was the manipulation of spirituality for their own selfish ends, and the ways they used religion as an excuse to commit violence. That’s some evil shit, and it really bothered me. That, if anything, is a common trait with my work as a whole: if something really upsets me, or moves me, I’m probably going to write about it.

I know better now than to read Goodreads reviews, but one thing I saw for a while was that a lot of true crime readers did not like my book. There was too much history, too much Mormonism, too much politics. They were like “bla bla bla, more murder please!” And I thought that was actually great. I didn’t want to write murder porn, and people seeking that did not find it. I’m okay with that.

Last summer, I was invited to be the guest speaker at a conference on Mormonism in Salt Lake City. I honestly delayed responding to the invitation for weeks because I was sure it was a complicated ruse to throw tomatoes at me. It was the exact opposite: a room of Mormons who wanted to talk about this problem of religious extremism in their midst. I met people who’d had similar spiritual visions as Chad Daybell. I met people in polygamous marriages. I met ex-Mormons and liberal Mormons and queer Mormons. It was such a huge honor to be welcomed into a hugely diverse community that is not my own because of that book, and for them to see what I was trying to do.

What ideological corners of the West are you most interested in now? What local stories have made you think: this is part of something much larger?

Well, I can tell you what I’m not interested in! After a decade of writing about far-right ideologies, my bar is higher than ever to write about that topic. When I made Bundyville, people were still scratching their heads over extremism, and even when I worked on Two Minutes Past Nine, I don’t think a lot of people had connected the dots that the Oklahoma City Bombing was a precursor to where our politics were headed. When my producer and I recorded an episode on January 6, I broke down crying while I was recording — we left part of that in the episode. It was such a hard day for everyone, but that day was one where I really had to step back and reassess what I was doing with my writing. For a long time, I really thought my work could help create positive change. In some ways, I think that was misguided. I’m trying to focus more on documenting now, and holding a mirror up to situations and people, and always showing how history connects to the present.

The ideas I peck away at in Blazing Eye Sees All are following a bit of where my interests lie now. I am very interested in spiritual grifters. Last spring, I wrote about a pair of self-professed gurus called Twin Ray who were claiming to be divine spiritual beings. I’m interested generally in the ways that people aim to create power over other people, especially when it comes in the form of a religious idea or a spiritual belief system.

I’m fascinated with big concepts like trust — who we trust, and why. I continue to be interested in hyper-nationalism, and historical revisionism, and the American affection for only half-remembering our history. This started last year when I wrote about a town in Washington where a bloody shootout occurred in 1919 between union timber workers and military veterans, killing people on both sides. And yet the town has only ever memorialized the veterans.

I’m working on another season of Hush right now, and that project is really about doing deep investigative journalism in parts of the Northwest that are overlooked. I’m really proud of it, and the stories I’ve pursued for that project are always symptomatic of a larger thing. In the first season, I think the way Oregon punished Jesse Johnson for a crime he didn’t commit for 25 years says a lot about how progressive the state really is, or isn’t. I think Northwest liberalism is an ideology all its own, if I’m being honest.

The current season I’m working on tells larger stories about whose life matters, and who we trust in our communities. I think those speak to more universal truths. And I feel so lucky that I get to go find those stories and that people trust me to tell them. ●

You can find out more about Leah Sottile’s work here — and buy Blazing Eye Sees All here. (All proceeds from this year’s Bookshop affiliate proceeds are going straight to Indigipalooza MT, which you can learn about here).

And if you enjoyed that, if it made you think, if you *value* this work and want to support it — consider subscribing:

Subscribing gives you access to the weekly discussion threads, which are so weirdly addictive, moving, and soothing. It’s also how you’ll get the Weekly Subscriber-Only Things I’ve Read and Loved Round-Up, including the Just Trust Me. Plus it’s a very simple way to show that you see the work that goes into creating this newsletter every week. If you’re already a paid subscriber: thank you so much for making this work sustainable.

Further Culture Study Reading: