We’ve had a verrrrrry slow late Spring/early Summer here in the coastal Pacific Northwest, which means my containers are slightly behind where they’d usually be. But I wanted to share some of this year’s combos as I continue to experiment and refine to get the perfect mix of beauty, proportion, and low-maintenance. If you haven’t planted your containers yet, it’s absolutely not too late — there are still so many good annuals in the nurseries. And if you want to read more about the basics of how I put my containers together, check out:

Now, for this year’s combos: