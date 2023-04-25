I am not an expert cook. I like to cook, I like trying out a new recipe every week or so, but I am not skilled. There are a few things I learned from my mom and others I learned from housemates and a whole bunch I just kind of learned through a combination of doing and recipe osmosis: the order you put vegetables in soups, and the quickest way to chop an onion, how to core a pineapple. At my level of skill, I don’t need super fancy stuff. I just need TRICKS and A FEW VERY GOOD TOOLS but not too many because my kitchen is small.

So I want the MVPs of your kitchen, especially if they’re modest. It can be an even better way to chop onions, or the frozen cubed ginger (depicted above) from Trader Joe’s, or the $11 spatula that cures all ills. I’m open to Sizzle Oils but I’m also very open to “just use PAM,” because you know what, I’m sure there’s someone reading who doesn’t know about the wonders of PAM.

You can also ask for help with a specific need, like what to do about a living companion who doesn’t squeeze out the sponge, or how to remember when your spices are too old, or how to make reliably fluffy cookies. We love to give advice here, JUST LOVE IT. Ask with abandon.