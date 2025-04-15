For today’s Tuesday Thread, we’re going to do a variation on the ‘concierge’ sub-genre where people ask how what to read / listen to / watch (and others in the community provide suggestions)…..and instead help each other sell, give away, or acquire items secondhand.

The idea comes from Culture Study Subscriber Kaydee, who put it this way:

Tips on buying/acquiring stuff secondhand instead of new--for sustainability reasons, but also as an alternative to the enshittification happening in the production of clothing, furniture, etc. I feel like members of this community would have pearls of wisdom to share about navigating Facebook Marketplace/Buy Nothing groups, thrift stores, Poshmark/Thredup/RTR clearance, estate sales, etc. etc. I want those pearls!

Can I just say: I’m desperate for this thread. And not just because there’s a ill-chosen West Elm light fixture from 2021 in my basement that haunts me and refuses to sell on Facebook Marketplace [WHAT AM I DOING WRONG; IT’S **SIGNIFICANTLY** UNDERPRICED]. I currently only really know how to shop Poshmark for the NWT specific sports bra I like; I’ve sold some stuff through them, but it only really works if it’s a SUPER KNOWN brand. My brother has managed to wholly outfit his new apartment in only secondhand finds in the Bay Area but he’s also spent *a lot* of time driving to deals.

I want to be part of a thriving secondhand market — and I also know that being part of one means allocating more time to the sell and the search and the giveaway. There’s no hack that makes the whole process take the same amount of time as buying a shirt at the Gap. But I also know that people in this community have a lot of tips — and a lot of questions.

If you’ve successfully sold items second-hand: what works best for you? How does it differ between items, areas, price points, etc?

If you’ve successfully bought second-hand: what strategies have been most effective?

If you want to give stuff away — what works best in your area? (we can also talk about how/where to donate items — I had a pack-n-play that came with this house and after a series of conversations learned that the best place to donate it was a kids’ consignment store)

And if you have questions about how to sell or giveaway stuff — specifically or broadly — ask away. This is meant to be a resource for all community members; no question is too broad or too niche.

But, as always — this is a private, subscriber-only space; don’t be butts about others suggestions or questions about the second-hand market and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.