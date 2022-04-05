Part of what you pay for when you subscribe to Culture Study = community. And one thing that all of my favorite and most healthy and generative communities do for one another = give each other culture suggestions.

I know that everyone has been told to listen to dozens of podcasts that they haven’t or don’t plan to ever listen to — but sometimes that’s because someone’s recs aren’t actually tailored to the style of podcast that grips you, interests you, or soothes you.

Below, you can REC a podcast and the specific sort of itch it scratches — or you can REQUEST a podcast recommendation by describing the itch you need scratched. You can talk about tone, vibe, style, length, content — just be resources for each other.

Example:

REC: Maintenance Phase is for anyone at the beginning of unpacking fatphobia in their lives — two hosts, about an hour each episode, conversational and incisive

REQUEST: A gripping podcast, not true crime, that will exactly fill an 8 hour drive cross-country