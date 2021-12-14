Tuesday Thread: What are you cooking?

There is so much to cook and so much to eat and I am so here to hear about and be inspired by what you are cooking (and then eating). It doesn’t have to be holiday related — in fact, it can be totally unseasonal in every form. It can be your longtime favorite cookie recipe passed down from your Great Aunt or the weekday recipe that’s been getting through the darkest month of the year. What matters is that you’ve enjoyed cooking it in some way, and you want to tell us about it.

You can define recipe very loosely or link to actual recipes. If it’s in a cookbook that you recommend, tell us about it. If it’s freezer pizza, amazing. All of us need to eat.