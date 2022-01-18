Part of what you pay for when you subscribe to Culture Study = community. And one thing that all of my favorite and most healthy and generative communities do for one another = give each other reading suggestions.

It’s been nearly two months since our last edition of all-time thread fav WHAT ARE YOU READING: NOT ON THE INTERNET. Say a bit about what it is and why you like it and if you feel like it, a link. This is also a good place to ask for recs for what to read next (or a pathway out of a reading rut) if you need them.