Part of what you pay for when you subscribe to Culture Study = community. And one thing that all of my favorite and most healthy and generative communities do for one another = give each other media suggestions.

This week, I’ve been mainlining the new series adaptation of A League of their Own, which is at once way more gay (and way more awesome) than the previews would ever lead you to believe. I’d love to hear about what you’re watching and loving or feeling tepid about — say a bit about why you like/didn’t care for it, and make sure and say how you accessed it. (Streaming service, bought on Apple, a link to a TikTok account, whatever).