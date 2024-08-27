I am 80% of the way through the (somewhat inexplicable) Apple TV/David E. Kelley adaptation of Scott Turow’s novel from 1987, starring Jake Gyllenhaal (stressful) and Ruth Negga (excellent). I’m trying to find another word besides “stressful” to describe watching this show: anxiety-producing? The worst? I dunno, I keep watching!

I think part of my discomfort honestly does stem from the Jakey G of it all: he has always been very good at making people feel uncomfortable, and so much of it is that wonderful frisson between his looks and his off-kilter performance. Also a delight to see him act alongside/against his brother-in-law, Peter Sarsgaard, playing an ultimate power trip asshole (and O-T Fagbenle as Della Guardia, let’s talk about it!!)

If you’ve watched Presumed Innocent, I’d love to hear those thoughts, but I also want to use this space to find the next thing to watch, especially in this weird time when summer shows seem to be wrapping up but Fall ones haven’t quite begun.

So let’s do a Television Concierge. You tell us what you’re looking for in a new show, and we’ll do our best to tell you what to check out (and where it’s streaming, this is important!) You can describe other shows you’ve really enjoyed, the vibe you’re looking for, the vibe you’re NOT looking for — just remember that this only works if you ask and (try and) answer.

As always, this is a private, subscriber-only space; don’t be butts about whatever you’re watching and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.