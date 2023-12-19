For the last two months I’ve found myself on a real movie kick. I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that it gets dark so early that I start cooking early and start watching whatever earlier which means I can actually watch a two hour movie in one night and still be in bed by 9:30 (I know, I know, real kid-free privilege here). Whatever the reason, I like it.

Most recently I watched May December (streaming on Netflix, starring Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton in a role that is almost definitely going to get him an Oscar Nom) and wow what a bonkers movie — like all Todd Haynes films, one of the best parts is letting it flip over in my brain in the coming days, weeks, months. (The plot is basically what if Natalie Portman decided to play Mary Kay Letourneau and got “access” to visit the family for several weeks before playing the role).

What movie have YOU watched, in or out of theaters? What else are you watching? Like me, have you been unable to turn away from the utter banality that is Chip and Joanna Gaines remodeling an old Shriner’s building in Waco (now streaming on Max!!!) What ELSE are you watching, or EXCITED to watch over the next few weeks? Tell us about it — and where/how you watched it.