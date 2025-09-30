This is time-stamped 8:26 am

I’ll start with mine.

I wake up to some combination of the sun rising and Bev (my dog) nosing me — usually between 6:30 and 7 am. I reach over, grab my phone, check Instagram and, if I’ve published something, the comments on the post. I very purposefully do not check my email. I get out of bed, let the dogs out to pee, and turn on all the lights in kitchen/living room space where I spend the bulk of my day: five lamps, two lights. I pick up the dog toys that somehow left their crate in the middle of the night. I press the button on the coffee maker (always prepped the night before), feed the dogs, and put on the clothes I’d set out the night before, which are not necessarily the clothes that I’ll wear all day, but are the clothes I wear to walk the dogs.