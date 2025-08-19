Quickly Quickly: We’re taping an episode of the Culture Study Podcast on BIRDING CULTURE and still need one more [very good] question! Click here to submit yours, I promise the form is extremely quick and extremely straightforward. We’re also looking for your questions on how to make a small “passion work” business sustainable without working all the f-ing time (for an ep with textile artist Jen Hewett) , pivots/reinventions in mid-life with Jen Hatmaker, and BASEBALL CULTURE with Ali Liebegott, so submit those too!

I love a specific and yet broadly appealing prompt for a thread, and that’s exactly what Culture Study reader Cheryl has for us:

This is a little silly, but I’d like a thread on Very Good Bags. Tell us about your most beloved backpack, purse, or luggage & what makes it great.

I feel like people spend a significant amount of time in their adult (and semi-adult) lives looking for the right bag, and while I don’t think this thread will eliminate that time altogether (the ‘right’ bag is so subjective!) I do think we could make things slightly easier.

So tell us about your bag, what makes it work, and why it works for you, specifically. If you’re looking for a specific genre of bag, feel free to post that request, too; we love to assist others in their bag quests.

And yes, this is not a super serious discussion. Don’t worry, tomorrow’s interview will make you think all about our concepts of injury and suffering. We contain multitudes!

And as always — this is a private, subscriber-only space; don’t be butts about BAGS (truly, don’t test this) and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.