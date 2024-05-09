If you know someone who’d like Garden Study, please forward this their way — but make sure to guide them to the specific way to *opt-in* to Garden Study emails, which you can find here.

Instagram has figured out that what I really want to watch are GARDENING REELS, and the other day I cackled at the one embedded above, particularly: “I’m a gardener, I leave bags of potting soil all over” and “I’m a gardener, here’s my crappy pot collection.” (I also enjoyed this variation, which speaks to gardeners’ various hoarding magpie tendencies particularly when it comes to potential mini greenhouses and seeds….and also our failure to always fully execute our grandest plans).

I’ve been thinking about these mildly self-ridiculing posts during cleaning week, and how they give other gardeners a way of seeing their “worst” habits (accumulation, randomness, not following through) as fairly universal (and certainly not failings, just funny!) Last year, we had a delightful thread on garden mistakes (which I strongly suggest revisiting), but for today, I want to think a little about how we think about doing gardening “right” (or gardening in a “tidy” or “clean” or “efficient” way).