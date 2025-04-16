First: This week’s episode of The Culture Study Podcast is so FUN. The topic (fan fiction) is fun, the co-hosts (longtime fanfic readers and writers and hosts of the podcast Mind the Tags) are hilarious, and we managed to talk extensively about taste hierarchies AND a Hermione/Draco Malfoy fanfic. We worked hard to make this one accessible to newbies *and* compelling to longtime practitioners/readers, so click the magic link to listen wherever you get your podcasts….or you can find it here.

Second: Rachel Khong’s Real Americans has been a mainstay of our Culture Study ‘What Are You Reading’ Threads since it came out last year — and to celebrate its paperback launch, Rachel (a Culture Study reader, can you believe it, I’m so thrilled) emailed to see if we’d like to do a giveaway. If you’d like a copy, email me at annehelenpetersen at gmail with REAL AMERICANS in the subject line before this Friday, and I’ll use a randomizer to pick three readers to receive a copy. (And if you want to subscribe to Rachel’s free monthly newsletter about short stories, here you go)

Third: If you signed up to cook a recipe from

’s

Tenderheart for our inaugural

— we’re gonna do our big discussion thread a week from today, so get cooking! I made the first of my recipes and I’m making the alluring BROCCOLI FOREST LOAF later this week and I can’t wait to talk to 800+ of you about all the cool vegetable dishes we’ve made.

And finally: all of this good, serendipitous, delightful, and useful stuff (like yesterday’s thread on How to Buy / Sell / Acquire Anything Secondhand) happens because a bunch of you have opted to pay for the stuff you regularly consume and find valuable. If you like the stuff you read here and want the ~elevated~ CS experience that includes access to what I promise will be a rich comments conversation after this post — well, subscribe today:

Last week, when I was outlining the tenets of millennial hobby energy, I couldn’t shake the feeling that so many of its impulses — to optimize, to aestheticize, to buy a bunch of stuff to feel like you’re doing it right, the performance of the hobby on social media, the tendency to make your hobby your entire personality, to equate “doing it on hard mode” as doing it right — also describe the set of bourgeois parenting practices identified as “intensive parenting.”

I dropped that observation very casually in the piece, wondering if/whether readers would take it anywhere. The first comment to engage with that idea went in that direction surprised me:

I would like to unpack the idea of intensive parenting as a hobby and as a concept. I feel like it's often used with negative connotations, i.e. for parents who are just hovering and constantly engaged and thinking about their kids and have no other interests etc. I recognize this might apply with older kids. But I can't see how parenting very young kids is anything but intensive! They need constant supervision so they don't destroy themselves or the stuff around them, or both. I can do the supervision myself or I can ask someone else to do it, so maybe the idea is that I'm not willing to ask someone else to do it, but asking someone else to do it costs money or social capital. (And honestly the amount of time you usually get in exchange for what feels like a lot of money or social capital is so meager.) I guess I just feel like intensive parenting is often positioned as a choice, but it doesn't feel like one with kids under 4-ish (increase that age by whatever for kids who are neurodiverse or have other special/medical needs). So hobby feels like not the right thing...

You can read the conversation that followed here, but it made me think there’s more thinking to do here when it comes to what “intensive parenting” actually describes, and how we wield the term in conversation and in pieces like this one. As other commenters pointed out, you can understand that it’s grounded in sociology — and also understand the ways in which it’s now wielded to disparage a set of parenting practices that can feel difficult if not impossible to disengage, depending on your race/class/education/location.

I’ll start with some basics of how I understand it — and will be very curious to hear yours.

I was not trained as a sociologist, so I didn’t come across the term “intensive parenting” until I started really digging into the literature about parenting practices from the period when millennials were growing up. I was lucky to have a bunch of sociologists directing me towards various texts on Old Twitter (RIP), including Sharon Hays’ The Cultural Contradictions of Motherhood (hall of fame ‘90s cover, see below) and Annette Laureu’s Unequal Childhoods: Race, Class, and Family Life.

Hays observed the norms of college-educated, upwardly mobile middle-class professionals that were calcifying in the ‘90s and grouped them together under the umbrella term “intensive parenting.” Her definition is, quite frankly, a banger: intensive parenting is “child-centered, expert guided, emotionally absorbing, labor intensive and financially expensive.” Just spot fucking on.

The only thing I’d update, if there was possibly room in such an already packed and otherwise perfect list, is that intensive parenting is also performance-oriented, unequally distributed [in heterosexual partnerships], and anxiety-producing.

Worrying about preschool placement is intensive parenting. Endlessly researching johnny jump-ups — or any number of other implements that aren’t necessary but feel necessary — also intensive parenting. Reading Emily Oster is meant to make you feel like less of an intensive parent but data-based childrearing practices has a real Intensive Parenting vibe. Those apps that tell you exactly how much your kid ate at preschool snack, re-orienting your life around a kid’s travel sports schedule, exclusively buying wooden toys — all components of intensive parenting.

But asking what your kid wants to watch on TV and then watching it with them and having a conversation afterwards — that’s also intensive parenting. So is asking their input on big family decisions, planning and executing ongoing conversations about gender identity and fluidity, and giving kids a lot of space for grief. Intensive parenting isn’t harsh, or regimented, or (explicitly) obsessed with outcomes. Gentle parenting is intensive parenting, for example. But intensive parenting also has implicit expectations about where all this parenting will lead: better outcomes.

I realize that you can make a case for the benefit of each of these shifts, even the creepy surveillance cameras that make your kid in their crib look like they’re on a gas station closed-circuit feed. I’m not here to argue about any of that (truly, you have the rest of the internet to stoke those arguments). I’m just underlining the shift: this style of parenting focuses on the child’s needs above the parent’s, is obsessed with “expertise” (data-based or vibes-based), dominates the parent’s mental and physical space, and requires tremendous capital to execute.

There are similarities between intensive parenting and a hobby — only it’s a hobby you don’t get to choose, other than deciding to become a parent, because depending on where you live, there is an understanding that failing to follow the spoken and unspoken norms of intensive parenting are tantamount to neglect. In some locales, not supervising your kids at all times isn’t just “bad parenting,” it’s illegal — and all the more dangerous if you’re a parent whose race or immigration status makes them far more likely to be targeted by child services.

Intensive parenting, in other words, has been not just normalized, but naturalized: the (best) way to raise a kid, regardless of whether or not its norms are attainable for you.

Some people argue that intensive parenting should be the norm: if you have the time and resources available to intensively parent your kids, then why not do it? Why not give and get your kids “the best”? Why not maximize how many non-work hours you can spend enriching their lives? You had the kid — shouldn’t it be normal to orient your life around their needs?

And this is where the thinking begins to splinter:

If only people with abundant resources (time, money, mobility, social capital) can intensive parent the “right” way, then other parents without those resources are understood as “worse” parents

“Doing everything right” parenting-wise leaves little room to think about less tangible components of parenting, just generally, like how to be incredibly present, exploring failure and its rewards, etc.

Part of children’s developmental process relies on figuring out limits, social hierarchies, and safety outside of direct supervision — so how do you foster independence, curiosity, adventure, bravery, confidence, etc., when less supervision = bad parenting?

Because parents are exhausted from the norms of constant supervision, they rely on screens to give them a break — but screentime becomes pathologized (another way to be a bad parent) while also not exactly providing the same developmental experiences as being “un” supervised

And are you even intensive parenting correctly if others don’t observe and acknowledge your parenting? Performing parenthood becomes yet another form of labor on top of the parenting itself.

Because intensive parenting is so emotionally absorbing and time consuming, its discussion — how you’re doing it, how you should be doing it — becomes the center of your relationship with your co-parent and your other parent friends (I know this seems utterly natural, but it wasn’t always)

If a kid is high-needs, however you want to understand that adjective — do you even have an option not to intensive parent?

The denigration of intensive parenting leads to the fetishization of free-range and/or “1950s style” parenting (or before; see: “when I was a kid, I came home to an empty house five days a week and ended up fine”) which sucked in its own ways (and often involved parentification of older siblings)

Because of the, well, intense demands of intensive parenting, it also creates a tremendous amount of anxiety amongst those equipped to pursue it, because there’s always a sense that you’re not doing it intensively enough (or, depending on your perspective, that you’re doing it too intensely)

Intensive parenting is highly individualistic — it’s all about “what’s best for our kid,” not “what’s best for all the kids,” an ideological position that contributes to the gutting of public services in favor of private, expensive, and highly controllable options (schools, after-school programs, camps, summer care)

But what if “what’s best for all kids” is truly shit for your kid?

If you’re striving for “the best,” that means that some people will always be excluded from the services that facilitate it — which often transforms parenting into a competitive, antagonistic process, instead of a collaborative, community-based one

“Ideal” intensive parenting requires men to parent significantly more than previous generations, but because intensive parenting is so time and labor intensive, the majority of that labor still falls on women (see especially: mental load/planning components which are central to intensive parenting, like summer camp registrations)

Intensive parenting norms implicitly position children as a product that can be successfully optimized — you don’t have to say that aloud for the kid to start to understand as much (best evidence: millennials who were intensively parented!)

But again: what’s the alternative?

Going through these arguments, I find myself returning to the title of Hays’ book: intensive norms transform parenting into a practice constantly at odds with itself. It is a cultural contradiction. It makes pretty much everyone feel like shit — not just because it makes parenting hard, but because it makes it more difficult to access (or normalize accessing) the resources that would make it easier. It also doesn’t make kids happier, even if evidence does show it makes them “more successful” and wealthier, which are often equated with “happier.”

I’ve tried to peel back the layers of intensive parenting to consider what parenting is even for: we want kids who grow up feeling cared for, safe in the spaces they call home, and free to be who they are. I think most parents would also agree that they want their kids to be kind, empathetic, and curious. How do we cultivate those norms? You can’t optimize a kid’s kindness. You can’t buy into a zipcode that makes your kid curious. In fact, trying to do either will often make them the opposite.

Instead, we group all of those basic desired outcomes into a bucket called “grow up to be happy” — and then interpret “happiness” as “reproducing or surpassing class status.” Which is so very American: when your class status is always in question, when you’re terrified of losing your family’s position or your children falling backwards, you grasp at anything — including and especially parenting norms — that promise security.

To me, the best of intensive parenting is the recognition that kids are humans deserving of care and consideration, not accessories or laborers or afterthoughts. The worst of it is an acute symptom of income inequality that also works to widen the chasm that causes it. Put differently: we intensive parent because being poor in this country is terrifying, but intensive parenting practices also ossify the system in which it is all the more terrifying to be poor.

So now I want to hear from you: what are you talking about when you talk about intensive parenting?

How do you personally understand intensive parenting, outside of Hays’ definition of “ child-centered, expert guided, emotionally absorbing, labor intensive and financially expensive ” ?

What does intensive parenting look like, right now, in the spaces you occupy?

How has it changed over the last twenty years — or even the last two?

If you’re parenting a kid with high needs — what do most conversations (including this one) about intensive parenting leave out? What do you wish they’d consider?

If you’ve worked to reject some components of intensive parenting — what privileges allowed you to do it without fear of being labeled a “bad” parent?

If your parents are immigrants, how did their parenting practices deviate from or resemble American intensive parenting practices?

If you’re parenting somewhere where intensive parenting is not the norm — what’s your perspective on how it’s been normalized in places like the U.S.?

If you’re not a parent but are a part of other parents’ lives (aka, all of us)— what’s hard about all of this to understand, and what would you like to understand better?

Or take this an entirely different direction — just know that I wouldn’t pose these questions if I didn’t have abundant evidence that the Culture Study commenting community knows how to handle tough, sensitive shit like parenting norms without this turning into every other discussion of parenting on the internet (aka, a hellscape).

In other words, I’ll be monitoring comments closely. So spend time before commenting, be generous in the grace you extend towards other commenters, and as always: don’t be butts and let’s try really hard to keep this one of the good places on the internet.

And if you want to join this conversation — and all the other ones we have here at Culture Study, where the comments always number in the hundreds if not the thousands, become a paid subscriber today. You can get all manner of advice, suggestions for quick work lunches that require no effort, directions to the best corners of Reddit, a wedding planning concierge, and coming next week: a collection of companies that have provided *exemplary* service, local and national and global.

Finally, some additional reading, if you want to dig in a little more before diving into the comments:

And two hugely influential pieces for me: