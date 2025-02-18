The three-day weekend here in the U.S. has thoroughly discombobulated my week (many apologies to all the parents dealing with no childcare on midwinter break, why do we still arrange life as if every family has a full-time caregiver in the home, WHY). So Tuesday’s Tuesday Thread is coming in late but eager for your replies. Personally, I’m deep in a Sarah MacLean jag in anticipation of recording an episode of The Culture Study Podcast with her later this week — I’ve just finished the Bareknuckle Bastards series (#2 is the best) and just started A Scot in the Dark.

Last February I worked through the damp darkness by reading all of ACOTAR (you can revisit those thoughts here); this February I’m clearly reveling in a different sort of feisty-meets-burly protagonist. I’m also excited for the book I have on deck: Hisham Matar’s My Friends.

But tell me: what are *you* reading? What’s getting you through the damp dark of February? (Or, southern hemisphere CSers, the peak of the heat?) What’s working, what’s not, what’s surprising you, what did you quit, what lives up to the hype? If you’ve never been part of one of these threads before, get ready for your TBR list to overflow.

As has become our custom, remember to put ALL TITLES IN CAPS LOCK — it makes sort through the thread easier for everyone. And remember that this a private, subscriber-only space; don’t be butts about what other people are reading and let’s keep it one of the good places on the internet.