After four years of closely observing Bama Rushtok for a podcast project that got axed, I was ambivalent about covering it again — is there even anything new to say? But then I received at least 100 messages (in my email, over DM, comments on old posts) asking if I’d be recapping again, sending me Toks they thought were interesting, asking if I knew about the drama around Kylan’s little sister….and as anyone who’s stepped into this world knows, once you start looking it’s very difficult to stop.

Also, turns out, there are new things to say — new trends, sure, but also new insights about the way BamaRush is reflecting a particular understanding of ideal American femininity….and how the ever-growing influx of out-of-state PNMS, influenced by TikTok, at once challenge those norms and reify them. In other words, it’s still a very rich ideological text.

If you read my five-part series, Bama Confidential, you’re familiar with the basics: how rush works; how “The Machine” that controls campus politics draws from the Greek system; how the Greek system at Bama remained segregated until 2013; how fraternity hazing endures behind closed doors; and how the system works to consolidate and wield power not just on campus, but across the South and the rest of the country.

If you haven’t, it’s worth trying out — as many, many people have told me, they thought they weren’t interested “in any of this stuff,” but I’ll just say this: disinterest in loci of power has its consequences. If you want to understand what’s happening with the soft and hard politics of Gen-Z in the U.S., you have to understand Bama Rush, full stop.

So start with that piece above — and come to my Instagram Stories, where I’ve been curating Toks and analysis this week. (I’ve been pinning stories as I go, so if you haven’t been following along, start with Day One here). Fair warning that I’m not going to explain terms like OOTD below; go to the initial piece for that!

We’re currently only at the midpoint of Bama Rush, but here are my initial observations — on everything from MAGA Femininity to the Izzy of it All.

