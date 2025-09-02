When I first saw this idea for a thread I started (mentally) jumping up and down, because this is exactly the sort of public service Culture Study is built to provide. You have a thing, you want to give away/preserve/repurpose that thing, but……how? The solutions aren’t forthcoming, so [X] thing just hibernates in some corner of your house, a problem you haven’t solved.

SO TODAY, WE’RE GONNA SOLVE SOME PROBLEMS.

Here’s the exact wording for the prompt from Culture Study reader Shae:

I have "x" thing I have been saving. What should I do with it? Examples could be journals, pretty boxes, planters, scrap fabric. All the things we save because we want to use them eventually, but don't have ideas for how.

You can take this more in the preservation / archiving direction, as Shae’s prompt suggests, or the repurposing / donation direction (because not knowing what to do with something is often, but certainly not always, why we hang on to it).

And because I already know there’s going to be a lot of suggestions to post things to a Buy Nothing Group or eBay or NextDoor or something similar — try and be as descriptive as you can with how you’d suggest someone list something (or any other tips to make sure it goes somewhere).

As always, this is a private, subscriber-only space; don’t be butts about stuff that people have held on to, for whatever reason, and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.