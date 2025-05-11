First: Celebrate your mom, your motherhood, your resistance to motherhood (alongside appreciation of others who’ve embraced it)….or commemorate being part of the Dead Mom’s Club by donating to the National Bail Out’s targeted effort to bail out Black moms.

I like to counter-program — or at least sideways program — so many American holidays, including and especially Mother’s Day. There’s so just so much content squarely directed at appreciating mothers (whose labor is so chronically undervalued that one fucking day of recognition is honestly insulting).

But if you’ve been reading this newsletter for any amount of time, you know that I work very hard to appreciate the work of mothering (and parenting, just generally) on a non-holiday-oriented basis. And so for today: I want to talk about caregiving. For elders, for siblings, for members of our chosen families, for grown children, it doesn’t matter the relation, what matters is that you’ve taken on the role of caregiver in a consistent and sustained way.

That’s why I chose to schedule this interview with Jennifer Levin — author of Generation Care — for today. We talk about the specific effects of caregiving on younger caregivers, but we also talk about the unspoken parts of caregiving — the exhaustion, the grief, the rage — that are so seldom part of the larger conversation.

If you’re caregiving right now, I hope you see some component of your experience acknowledged or described below; if you’re not, I hope this gives you a more expansive understanding of how you can prepare, discuss, and advocate for better caregiving solutions in the future.

These aren’t fun discussions. But they are essential ones — and I hope we can continue to have more of them.

As a way of getting into the discussion of caregiving and its very of-this-moment challenges, I want to start with a passage from early on in the book, describing how caregivers would often respond when you asked them a question about the realities of caregiving:

“Often a caregiver prefaced their remarks by saying “I feel bad saying this, but for your book — “ when admitting a harsh reality or complicated emotion,” you write. They wanted others to *know.*”

You continue: “This frank discussion should in no way imply that we consider the family member receiving care to be a ‘burden.’ They are three-dimensional, dynamic people who we love or, at baseline, in more tumultuous family relationships, feel a familial responsibility to. The burden is the system we care for them under.”

There’s so much going on in this passage, but I’m hoping we can parse two aspects of it. First part: Why are so many aspects of caregiving hidden, to the point that people would feel that sharing what it’s actually like is tantamount to public service?

You’re right, there’s so much going on in here. I’ll start with the big philosophic reason I believe care stays hidden: our society devalues care in many ways, in dollars and in mindset, so to take it on — to make changes to your life to provide family care — can be viewed as succumbing unwittingly to compromise. Or worse, forfeiture; being taken out of the game of earning money, influence, all of the things we’re implicitly taught are valuable.

For instance: just the other night someone told me of a woman in her 30s who recently uprooted her life in New York to move back to California to care for her aging parents. If you were told she moved to go to grad school or she was offered a new job, it would sound exciting. It conveys a new chapter with potential for growth. But to hear she resorted to being closer to older parents who needed her, it sounds like she’s conceding; it implies independence given up to take on more responsibility. We don’t interpret care itself as appealing social capital. To stay relevant and sexy (to friends, potential partners, employers), we often keep it hidden; if not invisible, then minimized. Our collective attitude is a mistake: family caregiving is difficult, but also an irreplaceable human experience and one which is a thick thread of our societal fabric.

But I’m focused on how this materializes in our lives, the regular choices we make individually to conceal our care. I’ll tackle the first part briefly: why we individually keep so much hidden. Sharing what caregiving actually is like can feel like a risk. Revealing the raw truth can easily be misinterpreted as complaining when, really, you just hope to be heard and seen. To be asked a well-meaning or uninformed question about your family or caregiving and meet it with the truth: this is freaking hard… I was up all night changing colostomy bags… I feel like I don’t know what I’m doing but if I screw up this person could die… it’s honest but there’s a fear it implies your family member is the cause of your problems. They themselves might feel guilty they are causing you hardship, when really it’s the experience and the circumstances that are difficult. It’s not their fault. So to avoid any of this confusion or unintended bad feelings (theirs or ours), we often don’t say anything at all.

There’s also a risk that talking about it makes you a Debbie Downer; no one wants to be the depressing person in the group. One caregiver told me how coworkers were discussing lack of sleep because they were new moms; she didn’t share that she missed sleep because she was running her mom’s dialysis machine. She thought parenthood was ‘accepted’ conversation but talking about her fatally ill mom was not. And it wasn’t just with coworkers, she also didn’t tell friends what she was going through for the same reason.

There is nothing shameful about sickness, disability or aging, but so often in our country we see it put into a box people don’t want to look at; I think for caregivers there can be a subconscious shame component at play with that vulnerability as well. The realities of caregiving can be, frankly, gross. You don’t want to admit the gross thing you saw, you did, you cleaned up. You don’t want people to know about the gross thing. To share these details, or any of this, is to take the risk that it may be met badly — or at least not as you intended, or with a reaction that makes you feel worse. And you don’t want that poor perception also applied to your family member, who it’s your job to protect.

I didn’t share much about my dad’s illness (progressive supranuclear palsy, or PSP) because I felt that was the way to preserve his full identity, his dignity and vanity. PSP can be a bit messy – spilled food because it’s difficult to hold a fork, choking because it leads to swallowing issues. I didn’t want him to be viewed as a patient or a victim, he was still a vibrant man and my dad who I loved. I told people fun things about time spent with him, jokes he told, but I didn’t share the rest.

There can also be racial and ethnic considerations at play; I observed this in some of the Asian American and Black American caregivers I interviewed, in the case of filial piety. Respect for your elders gets translated into not talking about their illness or the level of care they require outside of the immediate family unit. It’s a family behavioral pattern that has been modeled for decades and is inherited by the caregiver; even if they are desperate to talk about it, to ask for help, they feel they’re not “allowed”.

Ultimately, we put these difficult emotions we’re experiencing in contrast with the experience of the person we care for, and think “I shouldn’t complain, I’m the healthy one and what they’re dealing with is so much worse” and we feel guilty having the feelings at all. But the feelings still exist, we do want to confide them in someone who will understand and not judge, we want to prime other caregivers who are feeling lost to tell them: it’s not just you, I feel this way too. That’s the public service, making the difficult parts visible against our very real instinct to shut up about it.

Then there is also what you’ve singled out – the aspects that are so raw, that to say them out loud ever induces guilt. There’s the big ‘you’re an awful person for even thinking this’ feeling; the one some caregivers I interviewed shared but felt terrible saying out loud: if they didn’t have to provide care, life would be easier. One woman, in her thirties with two kids and a chronically ill husband, told me that if he had died she would at least have survivor’s benefits. She loves her husband. She still values him in her life, although his ability to participate as her partner and a coparent has changed. But her head, in survival mode, went to the dark place. Another caregiver told me she fantasized about faking her own death and starting over somewhere else so she could just stop.

People caregiving intensely —some for years, even decades — are worn down. They don’t want their person to die or be abandoned, they do everything to prevent it, but that thought might creep in. That’s the big one people don’t want to share but felt they needed to, the PSA that these feelings exist. You don’t want them, you won’t act on them, but, in moments, they’re there.

What makes contemporary caregiving so hard? Sometimes the personality of the person you’re caring for makes it hard, sometimes it’s the character of the illness, but as you point out — it’s also the system under which we care for them. This is a big ask, but I think it’s useful to describe what makes caregiving come to feel like a burden, even if the individual receiving care isn’t one.

There’s the personal part: how it’s emotionally difficult to watch someone you love live with or through a health event. Care can be all-encompassing, unpredictable, and filled with anxiety of always waiting for the other shoe to drop. As I wrote in my book, you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop and researching better Velcro when the shoe bursts into flames. So much is anticipating needs when you have no real way of knowing which needs are down the pike or will become urgent necessities within the span of a phone call. Also, there are so many hats to juggle: negotiating with insurance providers, endless waits on hold trying to get specialist appointments, digital rabbit holes of clinical trials you may be eligible for, helping with daily life activities (like helping someone eat or get dressed), and even complex nursing tasks.

There are people I’ve interviewed who run dialysis machines at home, change colostomy bags in the middle of the night. Running dialysis machines at home and changing colostomy bags are common responsibilities — and it’s also very common to not receive adequate (or any) formal training on how to do these tasks. In the U.S., there is no overarching system in place to provide care — necessary care — beyond acute healthcare.

Don’t get me wrong: generally speaking, family (whether biological, legal, or “chosen”) want to care for each other. We do care for each other. But we shouldn’t be expected to care at the professional level medically necessitated because there is no other option. Beyond the practical care work needed, and the emotional weight and stress, there’s the additional legwork of figuring out how to be a caregiver. The system is piecemeal and not connected. What is available is so dependent on where you live, which state or which community, what benefits you are eligible for, whether you even know to ask for them.

I don’t want it to sounds like our resource box is empty – a lot of the smaller organizations are so critically important because they are familiar with the needs and resources available in smaller communities, which is most likely different than those who are in a big city – but there is no system, no central backbone to make things run smoothly and to make care access equitable.

Beyond needing a centralized system, providing care is incredibly expensive; for some people it’s not financially possible. The financial burden –whether lost salaries, missed promotion opportunities, out of pocket care costs – is very real.

One of the things I appreciated the most about the book was the thorough exploration of how caregiving can consume your life — especially if you’re layering it on top of a job that you can’t afford to lose. But even if you’re essentially doing it as your full-time job, there’s still so little time for anything else that isn’t absolutely necessary; we’re talking about personal doctor’s appointments, any friendship maintenance, vacations, HOBBIES (what’s a hobby while caregiving!?!).

But it’s also time in the workforce (and lost social security and savings) and, particularly for millennials and Gen-Zers who are also caregiving, time when you might lose your chance at advancement, or time to finish a degree, or time to cultivate a relationship.

Can you talk a little about how time works in caregiving….and its connection to another section of your book: rage.

Caregiving is both time-consuming as far as hours in the day, but for younger caregivers, it also intersects at a time in our lives when, as you pointed out, we’re building capital — both social and financial. But there are also intangible losses, experiences broadly associated with young adulthood: moving away from home, traveling, getting married. We’re conditioned to lay out a path for ourselves with goals of what we want (a career, a family, a nice place to live) and move towards it the best we can. Caregiving can disrupt that map.

The demands of caregiving are also always changing. You can’t look forward in time with any sense of predictability; you can try to anticipate needs or what will happen, you can try to shoehorn in activities from the rest of your life…..and then some new fire pops up and you’re grabbing for the extinguisher.

There’s so much anxiety attached to that simmering feeling of waiting for the other shoe to drop; you’re often in a state of hyper-vigilance. You want so badly to control the timeline, to have pieces in place that make it all “work,” but so much of it is out of your control. So when you plan your day, your week, or your year, you can try and wield some agency, but in reality, any of the planning could just go to shit for reasons you don’t even know exist until you’re living through them.

You can see how people look back on their lives before caregiving and feel grief: for the person they were then, for the things they used to be able to do, for the seeming lack of responsibility. You can also miss who the person you care for was before they needed care. All of these instances are forms of “ambiguous loss,” a form of real grief that so many caregivers experience.

There’s a real constraint on the available time to nurture your own life — and I’m not just talking about hobbies, or however you like to spend time, but work and grocery shopping or relationships — it can really feel like a loss of identity. I think that’s where the rage comes in: you’re continuing failing at the balancing act required of you, and your wants are always first on the chopping block.

I remember one caregiver in our group said she was pulled in so many directions at home, so frustrated with her chronically ill relative for criticizing her small kids, so angry at her husband for not helping, that her big escape was quick unnecessary trips to a home goods megastore. She needed the moment of calm solitude that can accompany an insignificant and inexpensive purchase; I imagine the orderliness of the aisles and shelves helped, too.

Most importantly, she bought silly stuff, stuff she wanted just because she wanted it — stuff that had nothing to do with answering the needs of other people. Without these moments, to and for yourself, fuses fray; that’s just how our nervous systems work.

There’s a moment in the book where you admit that your first impulse, when asked about what would make care easier for caregivers, is paid family leave — and then, when you asked your community about what they would want most, they said: accessible and affordable part-time help! In other words, as you put it, caregivers want to work, or at the very least don’t want caregiving to be their only job. They don’t want to be forced to care, and only care, because they know how that coercion creates bitterness, or infighting, or ruptures in the family.

They don’t want to stop providing care altogether, in other words, they just don’t want to do it all the fucking time. (Anyone caring for children…..will also recognize this sentiment). I know the book can’t cover everything, but I’d love to hear you talk more about what it would actually take to make high quality caregiving assistance accessible and available to all (my argument has been that we have to make it a good, unionized job, that doesn’t pay so little that people have to go on public assistance to make ends meet while doing the work — which some states are trying to do! — but I’d love to hear your theories as well).

That informal poll I did within my support group was so important! Care is so varied: my care needs may not fully reflect someone else’s. The poll also underscored that we should have choices in what our care looks like and how we take it on. If you want and have the capacity to commit to full time care yourself, what supports can be put into place to facilitate that? If you take on part-time care, what is available to make care responsibilities and job retention possible simultaneously? Or if you are unable to become a full or part-time caregiving, what care support is available so that person is still cared for responsibly and affordably?

For those caregivers who are regularly providing some level of hourly care, I have seen the difference made by financial compensation for those hours of care — essentially, getting paid for the care work you provide. Some states currently offer this assistance through programs like Medicaid. The problem is that this program is not available everywhere to everyone and some states include restrictions on which family members (or friends) are eligible for pay. It shuts some family caregivers out who would possibly take on more hours of care if it didn’t mean loss of income. It would compensate the ones who are already providing it. Broadening the scope of eligibility and availability would be a great first step.

Home health aides and caregivers are entrusted with lives and livelihoods and they deserve fair salaries (at minimum, a living wage) commensurate with their experience and certified skills (as in a skilled nurse’s aide). Guaranteeing that would make caregiving a more attractive profession and incentivize professional care-skill education and, in turn, (hopefully!) create more skilled caregivers available for hire. One consistent issue I’ve heard from people I’ve interviewed is the difficulty finding an aide for hire, regardless of financial resources or technically available candidates. There is a lack of standardized quality and reliability when it comes to personal aides and agencies, and that has led to a breach of trust, in some cases, from the consumer perspective. I’ve spoken with many caregivers frustrated, disappointed, and even enraged by lack of accountability from aid agencies; aides hired who never showed up or who quit without notice. So as we level up pay, and how we value that profession as a society, we also need consistency in service, training, and safety.

From the family caregiver perspective, I think we all agree professional caregivers should be paid well enough for it to be considered a good job. At the same time, depending on coverage, we’re also often also the ones who pay these salaries out of pocket. We want caregivers to make a living wage. But how are we supposed to pay for that living wage?

Good question. The big question. The same question that also comes up when it comes to figuring out how to pay for a day program, senior living, or a skilled live-in facility (like assisted living or a nursing home). If you need a short-term nurse’s aide, maybe your health insurance covers it for a specified number of hours, maybe not — depending on which company covers you and your policy there. The United State’s public long-term care insurance is Medicaid (at least for now, pending imminent potential cuts) if you are eligible. We also do have access to private long-term care insurance (which is usually separate from existing policies) if you think to get it (and can afford it; it’s increasingly difficult to access).

Caregivers I’ve spoken to whose family member had the foresight to buy a long-term care policy earlier in life told me it alleviates pressure because it makes privately owned living facilities (like memory care for someone with Alzheimer’s) a financial reality. But a lot of people I know don’t carry this insurance, and maybe don’t even know about it, and that’s when we face the hurdle of independently paying for it. We need to make this accessible and affordable to all, but how? [AHP Note: I’ve also seen long-term care insurance companies continually raise premiums and reduce coverage in an effort to reduce their overall liability — which underlines that privatized longterm care insurance is not the solution).

I looked to another country where I also have residency: Germany. If you have German public (state) insurance then LTC insurance is financed through payroll taxes and provides care to those in need of it, regardless of age. (In Germany, public insurance is common and can be held by anyone, regardless of employment or income; private insurance is also available – you have a choice.) I have private German health insurance and my itemized care contribution is rolled into my overall monthly healthcare payment. I’m leading us into a broader healthcare system debate, but the bottom line is everyone in the US should have long-term care insurance paid into regularly (much like we do with Social Security) that doesn’t require you to “pay down” all of your savings to be eligible (as many people do in order to be Medicaid-eligible) and which makes high quality care, if and when you need it, a given for all.

If any readers have thoughts on supports or infrastructure adjustments they believe would work (or witness that they do in their area), this is an open conversation! We need a variety of voices and I’d love to hear new ideas.

I want to end with some practical shit. You emphasize several times that part of the problem with contemporary care is our patchwork of services on the local, state, and federal level. But if people are new to caregiving and absolutely drowning — what’s the first step? If people have been doing this for some time and are really suffering, what’s your immediate first step to alleviate some of the struggle? And if people don’t know how to ask others for help — or don’t know how to offer it — what are some go-to scripts?

I’ve formulated a checklist of sorts, no matter where you are in the care journey. It begins with this: self-identity as a caregiver. I know it sounds obvious, but often people (especially younger people!) don’t, and using the term ‘caregiver’ can open up a world of resources. This seems like a newbie first step, but I didn’t realize I was a caregiver until after my father passed away and I happened across a report that defined the role. Your care role doesn’t need to be full-time; it doesn’t mean only people who live with the person they care for or even in the same state. While reading this interview some people might be realizing: ‘hang on, I think all of these tasks I’ve been consumed with might actually be caregiving.’

Next, identify what you need help with. Is it financial assistance, an affordable home health aide, mental health support (for you or them), or respite care? Information and resources can be disjointed, so knowing what you are looking for is super helpful.

Because resources are often local, search “caregiver resources in my area” online. Reach out to one organization — directed toward the aging or the specific disease your family member is dealing with — and tell them your needs. (It’s helpful to know what insurance your family member has, or if they are low income). Don’t expect they will be the holy grail solution, but chances are they can help point you in a helpful direction.

I’d be remiss if I don’t welcome you to join my online group, Caregiver Collective. It is a wealth of resources from those who’ve been caregivers before you or are experiencing it alongside you. Reading posts can expose you to resources you might never consider.

Also: check out your local Office for the Aging (this can be a really good one even if the person you care for is not a senior), community groups, faith-based organizations (like your church or temple), and your hospital’s social work department.

If you can find an affordable (or free) care manager in your area, they can be a huge help. They are familiar with the different resources out there and know what you may be eligible for and how to apply. They may even offer a free consultation to get you started.

Look for support and don’t be afraid to ask others for help. YOU HEARD ME. Asking for help can be difficult; there’s understandable anxiety with giving up even a little control. Caregiving feels so personal because it involves our family and its specificities. But ask yourself if anyone you know has gone through something similar, even if it doesn’t look the same. Really think about it and get creative. For instance, one caregiver I know is caring for her chronically ill husband while raising their two small kids. She found both practical advice and emotional benefit by joining a support group for single moms; she doesn’t perfectly fit the mold, but childcare and the grief she feels for her partner are her most pressing challenges.

Don’t know how to talk about it or where to start? Caregiver support groups and/or working with a therapist can help you find language for your experience. Identify who in your life might be receptive and what you are comfortable sharing with them (opening up does not require sharing every detail!) and go from there. Sometimes just starting with “this is really hard” can grease the wheels to communication. (If anyone reading has personal stories about this process, please share!)

And for those who have been at this for a while and are suffering, I want to add (and stress): evaluate your mental health. Speak with a mental health professional – if you can find one, someone who specializes in family caregivers and/or grief. Think you’re ‘fine enough’ and can’t make the time? Caregiving can be a chronic stress experience that can lead to severe mental (and physical) health repercussions. There’s a chance you might be so deep in the role, so stressed, that you’re not seeing yourself clearly; you don’t want a taxed mental state to go unchecked.

Caregivers (particularly younger caregivers) report caregiver burnout, PTSD diagnoses (myself included), and suicide ideation. Get in with a professional before the situation becomes dire. Ask about tools to regulate your nervous system and suggestions for how you can alleviate some of what you are going through. If your insurance doesn’t cover it and you can’t afford therapy out of pocket, research organizations in your area that offer sliding scale (or even free) mental health treatment. You can reach out to caregiving organizations (whether national orgs like the Caregiver Action Network or local orgs in your state) for recommendations. And if you can’t afford the time to go in person, you can’t step away? Start with a virtual session. Ask a trusted friend or family member to cover for you. Consider this a priority, I’m serious. Don’t let your own health go overlooked and under-addressed. Remember: you are important too.

One more idea I’ve seen in practice: some people I’ve interviewed, who were at the end of their rope balancing a fulltime job with caregiving for years on end, eventually took a few months off from their careers utilizing FMLA. They told me temporarily devoting their time to a single responsibility (care) eliminated the juggling act for a bit and helped to alleviate the burnout they were experiencing.

And for those who aren’t caregivers right now: has one of your friends mentioned an ill family member or a shocking diagnosis? Ask them about it, gently. Let them know you are there and — critically! — follow through. Check in. Gauge what you are seeing and hearing: does anything about their behavioral state alarm you? Did they mention something they are having a difficult time with, like finding the energy to make dinner, that you can pinch hit and offer without them asking?

Care should not be limited to the medically vulnerable. We can all be present, extending care to one another. ●

And for today’s discussion: I know we have a lot of caregivers in this community (past and present) so I’d like to use this space to talk about whatever’s hard, right now, when it comes to caregiving — but also what’s made it more sustainable.

Some additional resources about caregiving, just generally:

And this piece I wrote for Vox on the invisible, exhausting labor of eldercare (the reporting of which has informed so much of my thinking in the years since)

