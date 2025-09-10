Last Friday’s Thread on Your Relationship To Your Given Name has proven wildly popular — if you haven’t spent time there yet, there’s so much to think about. Then get some ideas of what to watch this week from Tuesday’s What Are You Watching!

A good way to introduce readers to the pulse of the book would be to talk a bit about Christopher Driver’s book The British At Table, 1940-1980, which examines the rise of totally unforeseeable trends in British cooking and eating over the course of just forty years. In the intro to All Consuming, you use this framework to think about what people in the 1980s would’ve found difficult to imagine about the way we cook and eat today. Tell us more!

That’s right. So Christopher Driver, who was a British food writer, wrote that book in the early eighties at the time that the word ‘foodie’ was worming its way into the discourse. Actually, maybe it’s better to say that it was the time that the discourse itself was invented — this constant chatter about food, the fixation on food-based cultural clout. Driver wanted to figure out how all of this happened, and why, and — crucially — why now. The way Driver saw it, there were a few things that would’ve been unimaginable just forty years before, including diet gurus, mainstream vegetarianism, and the foodies.

There’s something really fruitful about this hypothetical positioning, imagining how the culture might look from some other vantage point. There are so many things that we’re so immersed in that they feel obvious to us: cheeseburgers, restaurant critics, even something as simple as the need for an attractive photo alongside a recipe. But if you travel back a couple of generations, all of it would have seemed niche, even absurd. For me, this minor perspectival shift is what brings everything into relief. It lets you see what’s interesting and new, and creates space to sift through the reasons why it’s come about. It also throws up beautiful threads of continuity – things that feel so zeitgeisty, like TikTok influencers, but have wonderful historical parallels. The average American consumer in the 1940s might well have understood [Instagram Food Critic] Keith Lee better than we know.

We do a periodic thread of “what are you cooking” here on Culture Study, and I’m always interested to see how certain recipes and sites circulate, become popular, become mainstays, and recede. Readers here are going to love your chapter on recipe generation, so I’d love to give them a taste (sorry): what makes a recipe “sell”?

So full disclosure, I used to write recipes. I had a baking column in a newspaper, and then I wrote cookbooks, so I spent the first few years of my writing career trying to anticipate what people might want to cook and how to help with that. And then a point came where I couldn’t face it any more: in a world of seemingly infinite recipes, most of which you can access at a click, what more could I possibly contribute? Don’t we have enough of this stuff already?

That ambivalence sparked the very first chapter of All Consuming. I researched the changing shape and tone of cookbooks, then the migration of the recipe avant-garde into food magazines like Gourmet, then the movement of recipes onto the internet and then social media. I noticed certain overtures above and beyond the micro-fluctuations like the chopped salad trend. They were structural changes in the way that recipes work, and it called to mind [media theorist] Marshall McLuhan — every time the medium for recipe sharing changes, so do the recipes themselves.

A recipe in a cookbook is sold on the authority of its author, and on the vision of the book as a whole, but once a recipe breaks free onto the internet, it suddenly has to sell itself. It does this through the photos or the videos, the choice deployment of certain keywords in the name (“cheesy”, “crunchy”, “crispy”, “creamy”), the twist towards superlatives like “the BEST EVER brownies” and just general SEO and algorithm-gamification. Recipes have had to evolve to stand out in an increasingly crowded ecosystem. It has yielded extraordinary new permutations, and also some horrors.

Maybe the most interesting shift in all this is the role of the recipe writer themselves. The job of the recipe writer used to be to record and convey knowledge, maybe at most to have a theory of how cookery should be. Now, a recipe writer must also be a recipe developer, creating a new twist, working on a sciencey improvement to the basic chemistry of a cookie, engineering something that feels fresh. And crucially, they must also be a recipe marketer — a recipe is good not just if it’s good, but if it sells.

“There is no practical reason to drink bubble tea,” you write, “no culture to which it is truly traditional.” Can you trace the path of bubble tea across the globe — and break down your argument about why you think it’s become so popular? (I’m also curious if you think it’ll have staying power given the fate of so many other faddish desserts/drinks!)

It’s really hard to think of another food – except for perhaps the cheeseburger – that has achieved anything like the lightspeed and global reach of bubble tea. Fifty years ago, it wasn’t A Thing, even in Taiwan. But then someone had the bright idea of putting tapioca pearls (popular in many East and South East Asian desserts) into strong milky tea (made with British-style strong Indian tea, and mixed with American-influenced creamer) and shaking the tea up (a method a Taiwanese bartender had learned in Japan a couple of decades before).

Already, you can see how many post-colonial threads are getting tangled here. Within a couple of decades, the drink was huge in Taiwan, then it spread through nearby parts of Asia, then to diaspora communities worldwide. Where All Consuming picks up is in the UK in the early 2010s, when the first British bubble tea chain opens. Our conversion was even quicker: within fifteen years, we’ve gone from having almost no bubble tea to it being everywhere. How did this even happen? I wanted to really dig into the reasons, to pick through how and why a food takes off. And it turns out that it comes down to the timely intersection of a bunch of things, from the changing nature of food media, to the shift of emphasis from food manufacture to marketing, and the hedonic pathways opened up by the internet.

To understand how bubble tea became the international hype food that it is, you have to look not just at a physical terroir, but how all these forces came together at a critical moment in time. In 2012, which is around the time this all kicked off, the UK got Instagram — a bubble tea hall of mirrors for a time. We also started to accept many more students from mainland China, as the university funding system was overhauled. Migration laws have, simultaneously, made it harder for working class migrants — including cooks — to come here, and rents have increased, and chains have proliferated. And in comes bubble tea, a drink spread not by migrant workers but by migrant consumers, sold in inexpensive tiny shops and often made without any particular expertise. I think that’s why it’s stuck around so much more insistently than the average trend: it’s not just a reflection of changing aesthetics, but a fundamental shift in how food systems work. Like the burger, it’s the symptom of a new cultural mode.

I appreciated the chapter on tradwife (and tradwife adjacent) domestic influencers, in part because you situate these accounts within a much larger understanding of teaching women how to “do the work” — for their own homes, but also for others, and how magazines like Ebony, aimed at the growing Black middle class, made doing this work *for your own home* aspirational, in part by featuring Black stars like Dorothy Dandridge in the same sort of domestic idylls as their white Hollywood contemporaries.

For the white Hollywood stars, these photoshoots and accompanying articles worked to neutralize their self-evident power (they were working women) and their potential for scandal (mothers, not vixens). You argue that for Dandridge and other Black stars, these features did something slightly different: they suggested that Black women, too, deserved a beautiful life.

You talk about this a briefly in the book, but I’d love to hear more about your relationship to the beautiful lives of influencers like Nara Smith — as you write, “there’s no accounting for why I’m so interested in these women, I tell myself, but then I know that’s not true.”

You’re right about that subtextual difference between how these features worked in white women’s magazines versus in the Black press. In magazines like Ebony, which got its start almost immediately after the Second World War and in a moment of relative prosperity, so much of the content comes back to the question of ownership. Literal ownership — of houses, cars, barbecues, with the advertising to match — but also a more holistic feeling of ownership among readers over their fate, career paths and domestic lives, all the way down to something as small as how to cook a chicken. Bearing in mind the fact that a great many Black women were still employed in white households at the time, this desire to reclaim the Black home — even to make it a sanctuary — had particular resonance.

So for me, when I started seeing Nara Smith on my Instagram For You page, and then got caught up in the many opinion pieces and discourse squalls in her wake, I was fascinated. Women, and especially Black women, have been wrangling with these questions for so long, and you can’t understand Nara Smith solely from the perspective of an extremely Online person in 2025. But there was also a more personal side to my curiosity. Even when I was young, I was obsessed with other people’s home lives. I watched shows about parenting, about big Mormon families, about foster kids, about well-deserved home makeovers, about hoarders — anything that addressed, obliquely or head on, the emotional mechanics of the home.

But when I got into food, I noticed that cooking talk hardly ever incorporated kids or families or even glancing mention of the home. It was like keeping a home or raising a family was one thing, and cooking was something entirely unrelated: an expression of pure culture, a craft, a hobby, a discussion point. Food media dealt with eating, but never with feeding. So to see Nara Smith, I was hooked. She had this weird performance art thing going on, yes, but she was going down these hyper-nerdy food rabbit holes while placing these experiments in a context of cooking for a family. She’s a fascinating bridge between those worlds.

I didn’t realize it until you said it, but people really don’t throw dinner parties anymore — at least not the way they used to. How did the dinner party become cringe, and how has your own thinking on making dinner for other people in a party-like-scenario changed with time? And if people feel intimidated by the over-determined prospect of “entertaining,” but also feel more ambitious than just throwing a potluck, but also don’t want to just make everything from Alison Roman’s Nothing Fancy, where do you recommend starting?

So dinner parties took over from cocktail parties in the ‘60s and ‘70s. (Until then, hors d’oeuvres really were the height of sophistication. Even James Beard wrote a book on the topic.) I think the initial impetus was reactionary: in a highly processed post-war American food landscape, the marker of class was to cook using “real” ingredients and “authentic” recipes and with an eye turned towards France. So you get the rise of Gourmet, with its beautiful and ornately out-of-touch dinner party menus. You get people talking earnestly about recipes for terrine. And by the eighties, the dinner party apex, you have Martha Stewart’s debut Entertaining, which took the entire sensibility to new extremes. And then you know how the cringe cycle goes: it starts with sincerity (the post-war gourmands, inspired by Julia Child), then reaches saturation (Martha Stewart), then becomes cringe.

We’ve been living through the cringe part of the cycle since the nineties, when dinner parties became passé, even indicative of some moral rot. So people started using euphemisms. Instead of dinner parties, you invite people over for dinner. You entertain. (But not too much.) You throw something together. You partake of a kind of culinary sprezzatura, in the Alison Roman vein – the “Oh? This old thing? I just threw it together!” And the focus became not how complex the creations were (so croquembouche was very much out) but how honest the food was, how truthful to its origins.

There was still a huge amount of effort involved, but it had migrated from the cooking itself to the procurement of perfect ingredients. But the cringe cycle must continue. After cringe, it returns through a kind of ironic reclamation, before once more becoming sincere. We’re seeing the tongue-in-cheek dinner party revival already in motion. Look on Instagram, and you might notice silver platters beginning to appear with alarming regularity. A vol-au-vent. A princesstorte. A croquembouche.

For anyone who wants to avoid all of this posturing and just cook from the heart, you don’t need my advice to do that. But if you want to entertain without ruining your day, and to please your guests, believe it or not Martha Stewart may offer some guidance. She got us into this mess, but she can also get us out. Instead of a dinner party, she suggests, why not throw a dessert buffet? An omelette party? A soirée dansante? All deranged, all delightful. ●

