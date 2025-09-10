Culture Study

Culture Study

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christina's avatar
Christina
9h

Ruby Tandoh’s description of Paul Hollywood as “a thoroughly suntanned man with the alpha saunter of a prison guard” in the New Yorker article has to be one of the best single-sentence character summations of all time.

Thank you for this interview! I’m a bookseller and can’t wait to overzealously hand-sell this book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Lara B's avatar
Lara B
9h

Loved this interview and sounds like I need to read the one in the New Yorker too.

I was particularly struck by her discussion of SEO-ing of recipes in recent years and how the internet has changed the way we cook, or at least approach new recipes (need to go back and brush up on Cooking in the Age of Infinite Recipes). As a PSA to my fellow Culture Study readers, I’ve had a few beloved recipes that I had pinned be updated or disappear all together in the past year. If you have any perennial favorites, I’d suggest printing them out or writing them down old school on a recipe card, which might just be the hit of nostalgia I need right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Helen Petersen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture