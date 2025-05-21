Culture Study

FR
3h

One thing I believe has changed drastically is the price of staying in any sort of cabin. People who have family cabins can reproduce the sorts of experiences children had in my youth or in my children's youth, but rentals now, regardless of how modest, that are anywhere near water or a national park are completely out of reach cost-wise for most families who cannot camp.

When we want to go away now, it can never be for more than, say, three nights, because of the price of any sort of accommodation with cooking facilities and a refrigerator. And it would be once a year maximum.

Rebecca W.
4h

This piece, just like the thread soliciting examples, fascinates me because it made me realize I've never been on one of these summer vacations. Specifically what stood out to me was the line about how kids had more unstructured freedom because this was a time during which their parents were not paying very close attention to them; in fact, part of the point of the vacation was that their parents weren't paying close attention to them.

I don't think I ever experienced this as a child. As the very last of the millennials, did I in fact get the Gen Z helicopter parents experience? I wonder what things about me would be different if I had expected, for every summer, to roam a bit wild for a week or two at a time.

