I’m flying home from a week cycling through Slovenia and Istria (in Northern Croatia), featuring some of the most beautiful countryside I’ve ever seen. That picture up there is at Lake Bled, in the very heart of Slovenia, which truly must be seen to be believed. (Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, is also now one of my favorite European cities — but I’m told I’m not supposed to tell anyone about it, oops). Cycling all day is a great way to think about nothing at all save the task at hand, and I’m grateful for the chance to let my mind rest and ready itself for an intense few weeks and months of work to come. (And if you missed any of Tyler Burgese’s takeover week on queering sex ed, here’s a great place to start).

But I also read a lot of things on the plane and while I was drying off from jumping in that lake, so we have a robust mega links post before regular Culture Study programming resumes next week.

Things I Read/Consumed and Loved (as always, none of these are sponsored or affiliate links in any way, save the ones for Bookshop, which are 100% redirected to Culture Study Mutual Aid):