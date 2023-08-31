A few weeks ago, a reader emailed asking if we could do a future post / thread / conversation about all of our favorite gardening gear — but not just “oh, this is what I use,” but “this is what I use, and this is how it works on/with my body, and these are the specific reasons I like it.” The hope is that the more specific the reviews (and the more attentive we are to follow-up questions) the better we can help others find stuff that works with their bodies and needs and desires and locations, because all sorts of people with all sorts of needs and desires are out here in their gardens.

I’ll start with a few of my recs (as always, no affiliate links, this is stuff I actually use) and cannot wait to hear yours (and if there’s an end of season sale on something, let us know) I’m also including garden belts, gardening gloves, seed storage, flower IDs, and other small things that have become standard in my gardening life.