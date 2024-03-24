Sunset on one of our first ABSOLUTELY FEELS LIKE SPRING days here on the island

SPRING HAS ARRIVED AND I’VE BEEN IN A GREAT MOOD ALL WEEK. I’ve also: ventured quickly to Seattle to take one of the 2nd graders in my life to a matinee of Kung Fu Panda 4 (tremendous), spent a lot of time petting the seedlings of various flowers I’m starting in soil blocks, and reading more books on all the things that make it hard to live in community (if you missed Wednesday’s post on The Dark Heart of Individualism, find it here).

Every month, I put together a super-sized collection of recs and links — I paywall it not to be an asshole, but somehow getting access to good reads and good recs is what motivates people to make the jump to paying for the stuff that they really do value and appreciate. I get it! I have absolutely done the same. Maybe today will be your day, too.

Also: I’m looking to hire a very part-time researcher (for both the newsletter and the book).

Around two to three hours a week, although some weeks it might be more or less — and we can absolutely work with your schedule. Pay starts at $25 an hour and can/will go up with experience (after six months, we could also have a conversation about expanding hours, too).

I’m looking for someone who’s adept at sifting through books, research papers, and studies for compelling and persuasive ideas, who can recognize the difference between a bullshit internet survey and a substantive one with solid methodology, and who’s meticulous with citations. Access to an academic library system is a major plus but not a deal-breaker.

To apply: send a resume to annehelenpetersen at gmail dot com with “Research Assistant” in the subject line. Instead of a cover letter, write a few paragraphs in the body of the email on why you’d be a good fit for the job. I’ll be accepting applications until April 10th.

Now, onto that immensity of Spring Links and Recs (never sponsored):