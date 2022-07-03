What are my long weekend plans? Who knows, because everyone (aka one other person) in my house has Covid (day 10, feeling better, still testing positive) and two of my friends’ families all have it and seemingly everyone I know on the internet also has it, because we decided to stop preventing having it, so here we are, a nation of Covid-havers, reluctant or refusing to engage in anything resembling patriotism, pissed off because the holiday schedule for July 4th once again makes no sense (the day off is the party, and then you…..go back to work? Who made this plan, it was clearly someone who did not work for pay.)

I DIGRESS. IT’S TIME FOR LINKS. ENDLESS SUMMER, ENDLESS LINKS. As always, none of these are affiliate links or sponsored, save the Bookshop links — and the small proceeds from those go directly to the Culture Study Mutual Aid Fund.

If you have a recommendation for something you’ve recently purchased or read or otherwise consumed, please share in the comments!