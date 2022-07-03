Endless Summer, Endless Links
What are my long weekend plans? Who knows, because everyone (aka one other person) in my house has Covid (day 10, feeling better, still testing positive) and two of my friends’ families all have it and seemingly everyone I know on the internet also has it, because we decided to stop preventing having it, so here we are, a nation of Covid-havers, reluctant or refusing to engage in anything resembling patriotism, pissed off because the holiday schedule for July 4th once again makes no sense (the day off is the party, and then you…..go back to work? Who made this plan, it was clearly someone who did not work for pay.)
I DIGRESS. IT’S TIME FOR LINKS. ENDLESS SUMMER, ENDLESS LINKS. As always, none of these are affiliate links or sponsored, save the Bookshop links — and the small proceeds from those go directly to the Culture Study Mutual Aid Fund.
Why air travel is such a disaster right now (and why it will theoretically get better in September) (will also re-recommend this podcast episode on why air travel is the way that it is, and why airlines make most of their money off selling miles to credit card companies, here)
While the other member of my household has Covid, I’ve been watching Discovery+ shows at night, and strongly endorse: Floret, Maine Cabin Masters, and Trixie Motel.
I am in the last weeks of training for a Ragnar Race (essentially, a very long relay) and my fav running gear recs, this time around: these Brooks shorts (these are the 3”, also available in 5”, but only up to XL); this Osprey Hydration pack; and an ongoing subscription to Nuun. [And if you’re a running person, no matter the length, please come join us in the subscriber discord!!!!]
Max Read goes deep on those weird wrong number texts filling your text inbox
The very good reasons for the unionization effort of Medieval Times
This piece on the creators of a new kind of sex doll was much more empathetic and compelling than I was expecting
I do a lot of container gardening and these Lowe’s planters are my absolute favorite — high quality and rival any of the more expensive *elite* options
Did the Gardening Discord thread peer pressure me into buying these gardening overalls? Yes they did. Do I now wear them basically every day? Yes, of course. (Many, many options here)
I spent a lot of time looking for an outdoor rug that wouldn’t get sopping and didn’t look like plastic and didn’t look like butt. Took a gamble on this Target one and I love it — out of stock now, but sign up for restocking notification.
I thought I looked dorky in all (affordable) straw sun hats but you know what I was wrong
OH HEY FELLOW NERDS What Klingon and Other Constructed Languages Reveal
The What Are You Reading (Not on the Internet) subscriber thread from this week is on fire, as always, and good
“Lauryn Hill played chicken with the entire concept of time, and she won.”
The truly fascinating history of the Tripp Trapp Chair, which effectively changed the future of children’s design
This week’s just trust me
If you have a recommendation for something you’ve recently purchased or read or otherwise consumed, please share in the comments!
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
I've got all 8 books of the Dark Tower series by Stephen King. Read the first three books when they came out back in the day, then he took so long to release the other books I gave up!
Your dahlia is just stunning! Is this one of Floret’s varieties? It looks like it would be perfectly at home on the new Barbie movie set.