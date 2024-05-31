Culture Study

Comments on this post are for paid subscribers

329 Comments
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
8 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenMild Regards 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenBank of Erin 4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden8 hrs ago·edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
founding
hiddenSelf & Society 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenRoad to Nowhere 1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenMild Regards 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAlexandra’s Substack 8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago·edited 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAlexandra’s Substack 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenAlexandra’s Substack 6 hrs ago·edited 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
founding
hiddenOn the Commons 4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAnna’s Substack 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenAlexandra’s Substack 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenAlexandra’s Substack 4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden48 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
7 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenMild Regards 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago·edited 7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden51 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden17 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
7 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
founding
hiddenOn the Commons 4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThis Is Nice For Us 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago·edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden15 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenCatherine’s Substack 8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
8 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hiddenCatherine’s Substack 8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenCatherine’s Substack 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenRoad to Nowhere 59 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenMild Regards 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago·edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenRoad to Nowhere 55 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAnna’s Substack 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago·edited 8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden8 hrs ago·edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago·edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAnna’s Substack 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden24 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
7 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago·edited 7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenCatherine’s Substack 4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
founding
hiddenSelf & Society 4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAll By Our Shelves 8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenPlain Sight 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
7 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden11 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago·edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenRatplay 7 hrs ago·edited 7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
7 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenMild Regards 8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenBank of Erin 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenO Que Vi Por Aí 8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago·edited 7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
7 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
7 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenBank of Erin 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
7 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Wholeness Diaries 8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenAnna’s Substack 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenConversations About Friendship 8 hrs ago·edited 4 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenPresent Tense 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
8 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenHot Takes, Cold Heart 8 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hiddenHot Takes, Cold Heart 8 hrs ago·edited 8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAnna’s Substack 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenKristin’s Substack 7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSolar Sociologist's Newsletter 7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
7 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden8 hrs ago·edited 7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden7 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Anne Helen Petersen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture