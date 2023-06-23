Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Friday Thread: Mundane Errands You Low-Key Love
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Threads
Friday Thread: Mundane Errands You Low-Key Love
Anne Helen Petersen
1 hr ago
19
Share this post
Friday Thread: Mundane Errands You Low-Key Love
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
161
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
161 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
hidden
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
Club Sandwich
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
Care in the Academy
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
in this homebody
48 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
43 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
53 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
18 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
60 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
40 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
50 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
42 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
43 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
56 min ago
·
edited 35 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
Abstract Pancakes
59 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
25 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
49 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
52 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
56 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Continue Thread →
hidden
57 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
27 min ago
·
edited 14 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
31 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
32 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
47 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
49 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
53 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
·
edited 1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
21 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
29 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
36 min ago
·
edited 36 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
39 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
41 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
51 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
New_ Public
56 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
57 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
57 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
1 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
19 min ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Load More
© 2023 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Friday Thread: Mundane Errands You Low-Key Love
Friday Thread: Mundane Errands You Low-Key Love
Friday Thread: Mundane Errands You Low-Key Love
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers