Culture Study

Comments on this post are for paid subscribers

288 Comments
hiddenPaige’s Substack 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hiddenSarah’s Substack 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
hiddenPaige’s Substack 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenSarah’s Substack 5 hrs ago·edited 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hiddenSarah’s Substack 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden14 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenstop eating markers 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago·edited 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenShaved Meats, Piled High 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (12)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
5 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenNot a Professional 5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenRootsie 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAnswers in the Pages 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenShaved Meats, Piled High 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden"Should" Is A Big Word 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenLisa Takes On The Universe 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago·edited 5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago·edited 5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden59 mins ago·edited 59 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
founding
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden44 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenMolls 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenAnswers in the Pages 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThree Great Books 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hiddenKristin’s Substack 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenCarrie’s Substack 46 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenstop eating markers 5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
5 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden25 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden"Should" Is A Big Word 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden32 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago·edited 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago·edited 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Sentimental Club 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hidden"Should" Is A Big Word 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
5 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden49 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden43 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden55 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago·edited 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
5 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden35 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenRage Blogging is Therapy 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
5 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenTed 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenYour House Machine 6 hrs ago·edited 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenYour House Machine 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenWill & Way 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Anne Helen Petersen
5 hrs agoAuthor
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenCONVENTICLE 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenKristin’s Substack 6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenRage Blogging is Therapy 6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenBethany’s Substack 5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenChelsea’s Substack 5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenstop eating markers 5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenVictoria’s Substack 5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden5 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden6 hrs agoLiked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Anne Helen Petersen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture