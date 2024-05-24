Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Friday Thread: The Return of MIND-BLOWING FACTS
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Threads
Friday Thread: The Return of MIND-BLOWING FACTS
Anne Helen Petersen
20 hrs ago
73
Share this post
Friday Thread: The Return of MIND-BLOWING FACTS
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
383
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
383 Comments
Top first
Newest first
Oldest first
hidden
Claire’s Substack
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Claire’s Substack
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Bill’s Substack
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Care in the Academy
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Bill’s Substack
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Care in the Academy
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Just Add Joy
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
ohhihellothere’s Substack
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
How's Life Treating You?
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Lorem Ipsum
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Good Practice
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
One Painting, Sometimes
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Reliable Narrator
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
watershed
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sara’s Substack
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Reliable Narrator
20 hrs ago
·
edited 19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Just Add Joy
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Just Add Joy
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Reliable Narrator
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Just Add Joy
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Reliable Narrator
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Reliable Narrator
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Reliable Narrator
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Reliable Narrator
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
One Painting, Sometimes
19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
I Love Things That Are Great
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Unironic Enthusiasm
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Hireable
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Reliable Narrator
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Martha’s Substack
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Martha’s Substack
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
40 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Lorem Ipsum
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Just Add Joy
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Just Add Joy
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Just Add Joy
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
·
edited 14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Everything Is Amazing
20 hrs ago
·
edited 20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Everything Is Amazing
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
ohhihellothere’s Substack
19 hrs ago
·
edited 18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Kristin’s Substack
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Saturday Thoughts
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Saturday Thoughts
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
·
edited 20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Bethany’s Substack
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Unironic Enthusiasm
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Unironic Enthusiasm
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Plant The Change
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
La-le-lou's Substack
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
·
edited 20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
·
edited 20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
CONVENTICLE
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
·
edited 18 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
See You Next Tuesday
18 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Just Add Joy
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Kristin’s Substack
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
9 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
·
edited 18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
17 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Intersection: Everything That M…
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Intersection: Everything That M…
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Hardly Ever
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Bill’s Substack
19 hrs ago
·
edited 19 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
18 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
12 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
16 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2024 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Friday Thread: The Return of MIND-BLOWING FACTS
Friday Thread: The Return of MIND-BLOWING FACTS
Friday Thread: The Return of MIND-BLOWING FACTS
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers