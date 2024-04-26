Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Friday Thread: What IS a Hobby, and What is YOUR Hobby, and How Do You Make Space for It?
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Threads
Friday Thread: What IS a Hobby, and What is YOUR Hobby, and How Do You Make Space for It?
Anne Helen Petersen
6 hrs ago
33
Share this post
Friday Thread: What IS a Hobby, and What is YOUR Hobby, and How Do You Make Space for It?
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
449
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
449 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
hidden
Beyond Survival with Clare Egan
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (11)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Comfort for the Apocalypse
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (15)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Kiss me on Tulips
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
·
edited 6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Adena’s Newsletter
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Saturday Thoughts
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
The Raw Edges
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Alphabet Soup with Claire
6 hrs ago
·
edited 6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
The Simple Things
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Kristin’s Substack
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
·
edited 6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
·
edited 6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
·
edited 6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Randall’s Substack - Moon Facets
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
5 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Load More
© 2024 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Friday Thread: What IS a Hobby, and What is YOUR Hobby, and How Do You Make Space for It?
Friday Thread: What IS a Hobby, and What is YOUR Hobby, and How Do You Make Space for It?
Friday Thread: What IS a Hobby, and What is YOUR Hobby, and How Do You Make Space for It?
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers