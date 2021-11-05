Culture Study

Friday Thread: What is going on with the resistance to family leave?

Comment 237

This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study

Log in

Share

Comments on this post are for paid subscribers

Create your profile

Only paid subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Anne Helen Petersen. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
Culture Study is on Substack – the place for independent writing