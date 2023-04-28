Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Friday Thread: What is your brain working on?
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
Threads
Friday Thread: What is your brain working on?
Anne Helen Petersen
2 hr ago
27
231
Share this post
Friday Thread: What is your brain working on?
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
231 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
Foster & Flourish
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
Chelsea’s Substack
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
Pillow Talk Studio
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
·
edited 2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
Anxious Dude
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
Human Stuff from Lisa Olivera
2 hr ago
·
edited 2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
bad at bookclub
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
·
edited 2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
·
edited 2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Continue Thread →
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
2 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Load More
© 2023 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Friday Thread: What is your brain working on?
Friday Thread: What is your brain working on?
Friday Thread: What is your brain working on?
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers