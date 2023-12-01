Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Friday Thread: What's Hard and Heavy About These Months?
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Threads
Friday Thread: What's Hard and Heavy About These Months?
Anne Helen Petersen
16 hrs ago
61
Share this post
Friday Thread: What's Hard and Heavy About These Months?
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
398
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
398 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
Share this discussion
Friday Thread: What's Hard and Heavy About These Months?
annehelen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (15)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
·
edited 15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
16 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (11)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes attention stretches
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (11)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (11)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
·
edited 15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
·
edited 15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
·
edited 14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes lives of quiet desperation
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
·
edited 15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Michael’s Substack
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes CulinaryWoman
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes MEGHAN’s Substack
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Readerwoman’s Ramblings
10 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
12 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
9 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
10 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
12 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes The Culture of Care
13 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
15 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes Road to Nowhere
15 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
10 hrs ago
·
edited 10 hrs ago
Liked by Anne Helen Petersen
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2023 Anne Helen Petersen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Friday Thread: What's Hard and Heavy About These Months?
Friday Thread: What's Hard and Heavy About These Months?
Friday Thread: What's Hard and Heavy About These Months?
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Culture Study
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Friday Thread: What's Hard and Heavy About These Months?