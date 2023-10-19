I got the shipping notification late last week that my bulb (purchased, after much deliberation, from Longfield Gardens) were at last on their way. I’m doing tulips (which I’ve done before) but also alliums of various sizes (which I have not). Earlier this year, on the advice of a gardening friend, I also invested in an AUGER SET (here’s the one I got) to attach to my drill and make my life easier. I also got a massive thing of bone meal, which I know should go in the bottom of the hole. I’ll get to that this weekend.
I’ll keep you posted on how that goes, but I’m also such a newbie at this that I’d love to hear about all of your expertise about bulbs and rhizomes AT ANY POINT. Case in point: my mom came over last week and told me to brush off even more earth from the irises I planted in late August just to make sure they don’t rot.
So if you’ve been doing bulbs for some time: what have you learned? What are your tried and true practices? What are you thinking of changing up?
And because this is always a new-gardener-friendly space: if you’re new to bulbs, what are your questions? Make sure to come back to the thread after you’ve posted, it’s lovely here.
And as always, if you know someone who’d like Garden Study, please forward this their way — but make sure to guide them to the specific way to *opt-in* to Garden Study emails, which you can find here.
