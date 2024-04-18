Allow me to preface this by saying it is going to be a grand experiment, trying to organize an exchange amongst a bunch of people in different time zones and states and countries with different things to trade. But we’re going to give it a go, and learn from what’s hard/provides friction, and do it again next year.

So for now, here is a spreadsheet where you can enter:

What you have to offer [if you’re not handy with spreadsheets, like me, a reminder that you can use Control-Return to make a second line in your answer, instead of having it trail on forever) How MUCH of it you have to offer Where you’re able to ship it How much you’d ideally like to receive to mitigate shipping costs, and whether you can accept payment via Venmo or Paypal. If you’re fine handling shipping costs yourself, also fine. Anything you’re looking for yourself (maybe we can orchestrate some perfect trades!!) Your email to figure out mailing details

There will also be a place where others can indicate their interest — and we’ll keep that space open for a full week. If necessary, I’ll use an internet random generator to pick a match, and then next week’s Garden Study will have further instructions on how to MAKE THAT MATCH a reality.

But for now — if you have something to offer (old seeds, seeds you bought too much of, weird garden implements, seeds that just don’t grow in your area, tubers you have in abundance) — put in the spreadsheet and let’s make some trades/shares happen!

[And if you’re confused about any of this — comment below and we can figure it out together]