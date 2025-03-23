The new episode of The Culture Study Podcast

Also, if you haven’t checked out the Genre Book Concierge from earlier this week, it’s BONKERS.

Earlier this week, I submitted approximately 87,000 words of a first draft of my fifth book to my editor. Over the next six months, that’ll get tightened and rearranged and tweaked in all sorts of clarifying ways: I’ll go through a first round of edits, then do some follow-up interviews, then another round of edits, then I’ll personally pay for a fact checker to go through and confirm details, then it’ll go to copy editing and legal review and I’ll have a chance to make final FINAL edits before it goes to the printer. There’s a lot left to do, but none of it is nearly as arduous and brain-emptying as that first draft.

You’d think, at this point in my book-writing career, that I’d know how to do it without feeling like absolute dog shit at the end, but you’d be wrong — even though I very intentionally tried to make this book’s process different in every way. To understand why, you have to understand how I managed to write my four previous books (and yes, I’m paywalling this one; descriptions of my self-inflected misery aren’t free)